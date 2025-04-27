Ms Marvel And X-Men Rewriting On Free Comic Book Day (FCBD Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fcbd, giant-size x-men

Ms Marvel and X-Men are rewriting things on Free Comic Book Day next week (FCBD Spoilers)

The General by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Iban Coello, Brian Reber and Clayton Cowles is a new story appearing in the Fantastic Four/X-Men Free Comic Book Day 2025 issue, out this coming Saturday, the 3rd of May. And it is a direct lead into the new Giant-Size X-Men series. Set in and around the original Giant-Size X-Men from 1975, fifty years ago.

When Professor Xaver had recruited the new X-Men, and introduced them for the first time to Cyclops.

And the plan to go from Westchester back to the island of Krakoa to rescue his fellow X-Men.

Only for Sunfire to decide not to join them, and the X-Men fly out for Krakoa. Well, that was then. Free Comic Book Day fits something else in between Cyclops' speech and Sunfire's decision to leave.

A training session! As for those twenty-four hours, Cyclops doesn't know it was a lot longer than that, courtesy of the events of X-Men: Deadly Genesis, which revealed another X-Men team also made the journey before this one. One scene does seem to be aimed at Gail Simone rather.

Feel free to use this whenever Gail starts talking about Cyclops having heat vision. But if any of this doesn't quite fit with existing continuity then a) it could be another mindwipe from Professor Charles Xavier or b) another bit of timeline rewriting… as we already know who will be hoinh the Giant-Size X-Men story to come…

That looks like Ms Marvel's mask in the panel crop, but if you pull back a little…

She's wearing Jean Grey's mask, as a smiling Cyclops looks on. She's Ms Marvel Girl. Even if the last person to wear that was his possibly dead girlfriend….

The Fantastic Four/X-Men will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day 2025 in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May, and you can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag right here. I guess there will be quite a lot over the next week. FCBD 2025 FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240007

(W) Ryan North, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise! We're simply too good to you! Exclusive Original Material RATED T+

