The Flag Saves the Capital in the Rare Our Flag Comics #3, at Auction

The rise of patriotic comic book superheroes such as The Shield and Captain America during World War II quickly had publishers trying to outdo each other in terms of just how well these heroes could embody America. While not one of the best-remembered patriotic heroes of the era, The Flag, who first appeared in Our Flag Comics #2 from Ace Periodicals about seven months after the debut of Captain America, is an interesting example of how patriotism could be represented in WWII era comic books. In addition to the prerequisite red, white and blue costume and an origin embedded in American history, The Flag's abilities included trailing stars and stripes while he used his power of flight and an American Flag birthmark that warned him of dangers to democracy. The Flag's early appearances in the short-lived Our Flag Comics title are all difficult to get, but there's an Our Flag Comics #3 (Ace, 1941) CGC VG- 3.5 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 July 31-August 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122231 at Heritage Auctions.

The Flag was Jim Courtney, a boy born on Flag Day, June 14th, and left on the doorstep of an old flag maker who was nicknamed Old Glory. The child was born with a birthmark on his chest in the shape of an American Flag. Upon his 21st birthday in 1941, his dreams are visited by the Spirit of '76, a group of patriots from American history including figures such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, who inform him that they are endowing him with "the strength of 100 men, the speed of the wind, and immunity from the weapons of man."

To activate these abilities, he had to touch the American flag birthmark on his chest. As the stories progressed, it also became apparent that his flag birthmark would glow to warn him of dangers to the country. Accidentally brushing the birthmark with his hand would deactivate his abilities and leave him vulnerable. Despite his Superman-level power, that weakness makes the stories work pretty well. It's entertaining stuff from Lou Mougin and Harry Anderson among others. An underappreciated patriotic WWII hero in a very rare series, there's an Our Flag Comics #3 (Ace, 1941) CGC VG- 3.5 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 July 31-August 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122231 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters. It's a particularly good week to take a look with lots of rare Ace Magazines comics, Champ and Champion Comics, Lev Gleason comics, and much more.

Our Flag Comics #3 (Ace, 1941) CGC VG- 3.5 Off-white pages. CGC notes, "Extra staples added after manufacturing. Tape on cover and interior cover. From the collection of Jon Berk". Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $348. CGC census 7/22: 1 in 3.5, 2 higher.

