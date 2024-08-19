Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Fantagraphics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: harvey awards, NYCC

The Full List Of Harvey Awards Nominees Ahead Of New York Comic Con 2024

Once, the Eisner and the Harvey Awards were one, the Kirby Awards until everyone fell out. Launching in 1988, the Harvey Awards are now part of New York Comic Cinb and co-ordinated by Alex Rae, Camilla Di Persia, and Chris D'Lando of ReedPop. And with far fewer categories than the Eisner Awards but with more nominations for each. This year's winners will be announced Friday, the 18th of October, 2024 during New York Comic Con. Voting ends on the 2nd of September. Named after Harvey Kurtzmann, the Harveys were founded by Fantagraphics owner and founder, Gary Groth but are no longer affiliated with Fantagraphics. They are voted on entirely by comics professionals.

2024 Harvey Awards' Book of the Year nominations

Monica by Daniel Clowes (Fantagraphics)

(Fantagraphics) Roaming by Jilian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

(Drawn & Quarterly) A Guest in the House by EM Carroll (Macmillan Publishers)

(Macmillan Publishers) My Favorite Thing is Monsters Vol. 2 by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

(Fantagraphics) Shubeik Lubeik by Deena Mohamed (Penguin Random House)

(Penguin Random House) Watership Down Graphic Novel by James Sturm and Joe Sutphin (Penguin Random House)

(Penguin Random House) Tender by Beth Hetland (Fantagraphics)

(Fantagraphics) Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham (Macmillan Publishers)

(Macmillan Publishers) Love Everlasting by Tom King and Elsa Charretier (Image)

(Image) Where the Body Was by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

(Image) Radiant Black Vol. 5 by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark, Eduardo Ferigato, and Marcelo Costa (Image)

2024 Harvey Awards' Digital Book of the Year nominations

Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe (Webtoon)

(Webtoon) Unordinary by uru-chan (Webtoon)

(Webtoon) Encore by Miles Burks (Webtoon) –

(Webtoon) – Heir's Game by suspu (Webtoon)

(Webtoon) Jamie by LD Lapinski (Yellow Jacket)

(Yellow Jacket) A Witch's Guide to Burning by Aminder Dhaliwal (Drawn & Quarterly)

(Drawn & Quarterly) Rose Wolves by Natalie Warner (Penguin Random House) –

(Penguin Random House) – Of Swamp and Sea by Mia Jay Boulton & Laurel Boulton (Webtoon)

(Webtoon) Boyfriends by Refrainbow (Webtoon)

(Webtoon) Friday by Ed Brubaker and Marcos Martin (Panel Syndicate)

2024 Harvey Awards' Best Children's Book nominations

Lightfall: The Dark Times by Tim Probert (HarperCollins)

(HarperCollins) Lunar Boy by Jes & Cin Wibowo (HarperCollins)

(HarperCollins) Dungeons & Dragons Club: Time to Party by Molly Ostertag and Xanthe Bouma (HarperCollins)

(HarperCollins) Ant Story by Jay Hosler (HarperCollins)

(HarperCollins) Mexikid by Pedro Martin (Penguin Random House)

(Penguin Random House) Dog Man and the Scarlet Shredder by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

(Scholastic) Saving Sunshine by Saadia Faruqi and Shazleen Khan (First Second)

(First Second) Timid by Jonathon Todd (Scholastic)

(Scholastic) Amulet Vol. 9 by Kazu Kibuishi (Graphix)

2024 Harvey Awards' Best Young Adult Book nominations

Bunt! Striking Out on Financial Aid by Ngozi Ukazu & Mad Rupert (First Second)

(First Second) Sunhead by Alex Assan (HarperAlley)

(HarperAlley) Brownstone by Samuel Teer and Mar Julia (Versify)

(Versify) The Fox Maidens by Robin Ha (HarperAlley)

(HarperAlley) Homebody by Theo Parish (HarperAlley)

(HarperAlley) Ghost Roast by Shawneé Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, and Emily Cannon (Versify)

(Versify) Deep Dark by Molly Ostertag (Graphix)

(Graphix) Infinity Particle by Wendy Xu (Quill Tree)

(Quill Tree) Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

(Drawn & Quarterly) Clementine Book 2 by Tille Walden (Image)

(Image) Prez: Setting a Dangerous President by Mark Russell and Ben Caldwell (DC Comics)

2024 Harvey Awards' Best Manga nominations

The Summer Hikaru Died by Mokumokuren (Yen Press)

(Yen Press) Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha)

(Kodansha) Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui (Yen Press)

(Yen Press) Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe (VIZ Media)

(VIZ Media) Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection by Junji Ito (VIZ Media)

(VIZ Media) H.P. Lovecraft's The Shadow Over Innsmouth by Gou Tanabe (Dark Horse)

(Dark Horse) Berserk Deluxe Edition Vol 14 by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse)

(Dark Horse) Second Hand Love by Yamada Murasaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

(Drawn & Quarterly) My Picture Diary by Fujiwara Maki (Drawn & Quarterly)

(Drawn & Quarterly) Okinawa by Susumu Higa (Fantagraphics)

2024 Harvey Awards' Best International Book nominations

The Great Beyond by Laura Murawiec (Drawn & Quarterly)

(Drawn & Quarterly) Blacksad Vol. 7 by Juan Diaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido (Europe Comics)

(Europe Comics) Shubeik Lubeik by Deena Mohamed (Pantheon)

(Pantheon) Ashes by Alvaro Ortiz (Top Shelf Productions)

(Top Shelf Productions) A Boy Named Rose by Geniller (Fairsquare Graphics)

(Fairsquare Graphics) Transitions by Durand (Top Shelf Productions)

(Top Shelf Productions) Layers by Pénélope Bagieu (First Second)

(First Second) Inside the Mind of Sherlock Holmes by Cyril Lieron and Benoit Dahan (Titan)

2024 Harvey Awards' Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel nominations

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths by Warner Bros. Animation & DC Studios (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Deadpool & Wolverine directed by Shawn Levy (Marvel)

(Marvel) Multiverses by Warner Bros Games (Warner Bros)

(Warner Bros) Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles by SEGA (VIZ Media)

(VIZ Media) X-Men '97 by Marvel Animation & Disney+ (Marvel)

(Marvel) Invincible by Amazon Prime Video (Image)

(Image) The Marvels by Marvel Studios (Marvel)

(Marvel) Loki by Marvel Studios (Marvel)

(Marvel) Attack on Titan: The Musical, directed by Gou Ueki (Kodansha)

