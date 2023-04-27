The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping in Viz Media July 2023 Solicits Laurie Ulster and Victoria Rosenthal have spun off The Way of the Househusband as The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping, for Viz Media.

Laurie Ulster and Victoria Rosenthal have spun off the manga hit The Way of the Househusband as a new series, The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping, as part of the Viz Media July 2023 solicits and solicitations, including their Sublime line as well. Take a look… as well as the Marvel Manga Tribute and the take on Disney's Twisted Wonderland.

WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND: GANGSTERS GUIDE HOUSEKEEPING HC

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232275

(W) Laurie Ulster, Victoria Rosenthal

Everyone, from busy office workers and aspiring homemakers to the fiercest members of the yakuza, can gain important life skills from The Way of the Househusband: The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping! Learn the housekeeping secrets of the legendary gangster, Tatsu, with this practical and humorous book inspired by the popular manga series The Way of the Househusband. This detailed guide includes cleaning tricks to leave your home sparkling, secrets for finding cutthroat deals, schemes for mastering your territory, keys to caring for your gang, and much more. Within these pages you will also find 25 delicious recipes that will satisfy any voracious gangster. Follow these tips and apply the determination of the Immortal Dragon to cooking, cleaning, shopping, and crafting to discover the path to housekeeping success! For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 24.99

LIKE A BUTTERFLY GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232276

(W) Suu Morishita

After Kawasumi rescues her from an unwelcome admirer, Suiren finds herself captivated by him. However, Suiren is too shy to speak to anyone, much less this reserved karate boy. What's more, Suiren isn't the only one interested in Kawasumi. Will a class trip offer the opportunity to reveal her feelings before it's too late?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ROMANTIC KILLER GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232277

(W) Wataru Momose (A) Aruko

Thanks to Riri's magic, Anzu is stuck spending her days fending off hot guys. But now an ugly specter from Kazuki's past reappears, and even Anzu herself is put in physical danger!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 16.99

MY LOVE MIX UP GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232278

(W) Wataru Hinekure (A) Aruko

At the end of summer break, Aoki and Ida go watch a fireworks show. Aoki's heart is set fluttering as Ida abruptly shows more interest in romance! When their school cultural festival comes along, there's even a chance for their parents to meet?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HOW DO WE RELATIONSHIP GN VOL 09

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232279

(W) Tamifull (A) Tamifull

Shy Miwa has always dreamed of finding love, but living in small-town Japan made finding the right match difficult-especially since she likes girls! Even going away to college didn't seem to help, until one day her outgoing classmate Saeko suggests they might as well start dating each other since it's not like either of them has other options.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 9.99

WOLF GIRL BLACK PRINCE GN VOL 02 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232280

Erika's heart is aflutter after seeing a new side of Kyoya. But if she confesses her love to him, she risks destroying everything they've built. Plus, she has no idea if Kyoya feels the same way. One thing for certain, though-his sadistic side remains in top form!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

VAMPIRE KNIGHT MEMORIES GN VOL 08 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232281

(W) Matsuri Hino (A) Matsuri Hino

The queen of the vampires and a human prince-two people who were never meant to meet-have reunited ten years later. Now Ai and Taro must weave together a world that has fallen apart…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KIRBY MANGA MANIA GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232282

(W) Hirokazu Hikawa (A) Hirokazu Hikawa

Whet your appetite for more wacky adventures with Kirby and friends! What in Dream Land could cause Kirby to refuse all food? Will he get his appetite back when Adeleine makes rice balls to share? And there's no telling what'll happen with King Dedede and Poppy in their own zany capers!

For adult audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MARVEL COMICS MANGA TRIBUTE HC

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232283

(W) Marvel

Experience a fresh take on the Marvel Universe with this collection of stunning illustrations from over twenty exceptional Japanese artists, including Yasuhiro Nightow, Akira Himekawa, Peach Momoko, Yusuke Murata, and Yoshitaka Amano.

Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute explores Marvel's rich and enduring legacy as a pop-culture phenomenon by paying homage to its most iconic characters and beloved stories. The book features a range of unique artwork, collected for the first time, celebrating characters from across the multiverse. A must-have for fans of Marvel Comics and Japanese art alike!

For all audiences.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 24.99

DISNEY TWISTED WONDERLAND MANGA GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232284

(W) Yana Toboso (A) Sumire Kowono

Yu is whisked away by a magic mirror to Night Raven College, an arcane academy in the world of Twisted Wonderland. Stranded until he can find a way home, Yu is allowed to stay on campus despite having no magic of his own. But when his new friends land him in trouble with the headmaster, his future at the school looks bleak.

Now Yu's only hope of avoiding expulsion hinges on a pair of argumentative freshmen and a fire-breathing monster cat …

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DEVILS CANDY GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232285

(W) Bikkuri, Rem (A) Bikkuri, Rem

Pandora's run-in with Scarlet Crown agents Strazio and Pia exposes Kazu and their new friends to the dangerous daemon crime world that runs the town. Just as Kazu's scientific prowess helps Milo escape the grip of criminal life, mob leader Tremolo rears his horned head toward Yahgie and challenges him to a rock-off! Pandora, Kazu, and the usual Hemlock Academy crew band together with Yahgie and his devil guitar, Mark Stevenson, for a heavy metal performance of epic proportions!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BLUE BOX GN VOL 05

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232286

(W) Kouji Miura (A) Kouji Miura

Coming to the fireworks festival with Hina has Taiki's emotions swirling, and that's before he bumps into a wandering Chinatsu. Together, they help a little girl reunite with her mother, but how will Taiki deal with his muddled feelings when he returns to Hina's side?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 07

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232287

(W) Yusei Matsui (A) Yusei Matsui

With Shinano under intense surveillance by enemy spies, Yorishige has sent Tokiyuki to Kyo, the capital city of Japan, to stay until things cool down. Accompanied by his uncle, Hojo Yasuie, Tokiyuki must learn all he can about his enemy's intentions. Entranced by the sights and sounds of the city-and the flashy hostess of a gambling den-Tokiyuki discovers even more about his own ability to get people on his side. Surrounded by Ashikaga Takauji's intrigues in Kyo, he'll need all the allies he can get!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KUBO WONT LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 08

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232288

(W) Nene Yukimori (A) Nene Yukimori

Summer vacation is looking up for Shiraishi when he and his friends make plans to hang out. Of course, they all have to pass their end-of-term exams first… Then, Shiraishi gets an invitation from Kubo's sister to work at a Kubo family beach shack. Sand, sea, and swimsuits, oh my!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SOICHI JUNJI ITO STORY COLL HC

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232289

(W) Junji Ito (A) Junji Ito

Soichi, the unhinged second son of the Tsujii family, chews nails and makes them clatter and clack as he spouts horrific curses to bring about the most bizarre happenings. Whether it's summer holidays or a birthday party, Soichi can turn any occasion into a nightmare in a heartbeat. What is the terrible secret of his origin? Meanwhile, tormented by his little brother's never-ending pranks, older brother Koichi has a soundproof room built. But why does it have a series of four doors? And then there's the strange phenomenon surrounding the handmade casket their grandfather left behind. What on earth-or hell-has the family seen there?

Ten tales that celebrate the sinister and hilarious world of Junji Ito's favorite antihero, Soichi!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 25

DR STONE GN VOL 26

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232290

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Boichi

Senku has reached that final frontier his own father once traversed-outer space! Unfortunately, the moon mission runs into a sudden, unexpected crisis. Who or what is Why-Man's true identity? And what fate awaits humanity? The science-powered adventure comes to its dramatic conclusion!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ONE PIECE GN VOL 103

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232291

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

With Zolo and Sanji's fights having concluded in victory, Luffy and Kaido's rematch starts to really heat up. But that's not all that's boiling up on the battlefield, as Big Mom prepares to finish off Law and Kid!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232292

(W) Kenichi Kondo (A) Kenichi Kondo

Hunting ghosts with Yayoi might give Keitaro a chance to lift the curse afflicting both him and his childhood friend Eiko, but is he willing to dive back into the world of the supernatural to do it? Of course, that question might not even matter when a cursed video causes his chance at a peaceful university orientation to go up in flames!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 9.99

RECORD OF RAGNAROK GN VOL 07 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232293

(W) Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui (A) Azychika

Humanity's most notorious murderer, Jack the Ripper, has proved to be an unexpectedly clever and difficult opponent for the heroic Heracles. Their battle through the dark streets of 19th century London takes more than a few surprising turns, until Jack actually manages to sever Heracles' arm! The watching crowd is stunned and outraged-how can this be? Heracles realizes he really needs to pull out all the stops to win, but Brunhilde's twisted champion has more tricks up his sleeves…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TISTA GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232294

(W) Tatsuya Endo (A) Tatsuya Endo

Tista's activities as the grim reaper of New York City have drawn the attention of the FBI. Agent Snow makes contact with Arty and begins to investigate. Meanwhile, Tista continues to bury her emotions in order to complete her deadly missions. But when the organization she serves issues a particularly cruel order, can she carry it out?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HELCK GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232295

(W) Nanaki Nanao (A) Nanaki Nanao

Crossing a ruined wasteland, Helck and Vermilio are attacked by the Warrior of Darkness! Helck displays his true heroic power as he clashes with the strongest foe he's faced yet. But Helck's overwhelming strength causes Vermilio to doubt him once again, so he reveals his past-and the reason he wants to destroy all humans.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SERAPH OF END VAMPIRE REIGN GN VOL 27

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232296

(W) Takaya Kagami (A) Yamato Yamamoto, Daisuke Furuya

On the way to Guren's safehouse to finally get the details on his true plan, Yuichiro drops a bombshell of a question on him: "Did you kill my family?" Guren hesitates to answer, and Yuichiro, wanting a clear response no matter what, challenges him to a fight. As the two battle, Guren comes to realize Yuichiro's growth, while Yuichiro is reminded of Guren's strength.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT GN VOL 12

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232297

(W) Ryosuke Takeuchi (A) Hikaru Miyoshi

Charles Augustus Milverton, the coldhearted King of Blackmail, knows Mary's dark secret, and he's using it to destroy any hope she had of marrying Watson! Wanting to save his best friend from the clutches of the deranged Milverton, who ruins innocent lives for fun, Sherlock decides to face the man head-on! Will London's greatest devil finally face judgment?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

CHAINSAW MAN BUDDY STORIES GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232298

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto, Sakaku Hishikawa

Power lives out her favorite anime by becoming a genius detective-or so she wants her "audience" to believe! Denji is along for the ride as her assistant for an investigation into disappearances at a mountain hotel. Other stories center on Quanxi and Kishibe's relationship nine years after they met, Himeno and Aki's first assignment together, and Denji, Power, and Aki's dream trip to Enoshima.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 10.99

DANDADAN GN VOL 04 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232299

(W) Yukinobu Tatsu (A) Yukinobu Tatsu

The banana-stealing Serpoians are back! And they've trapped Okarun, Momo, and Aira in a void to have another go at stealing their reproductive organs. The subsequent battle causes the powers of the Acrobatic Silky dwelling within Aira to awaken, and she temporarily joins forces with Momo and Okarun. But will they be any match for their opponents after the aliens merge with their minions to form an even greater being?!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 18

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232300

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

Married life means taking on new challenges. Nasa and Tsukasa struggle to unlock the legacy that Tokiko left them-and things only get more complicated when Tokiko's daughter shows up with an unexpected gift. Nasa takes his life in his hands by signing up for driving lessons, then tests fate again by trying to talk Tsukasa into some extra-close cuddling. And if you, the reader, want an adventure of your own, you can try the curry recipe included in this very volume!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MAO GN VOL 12

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232301

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Exorcise your destiny in an era-spanning supernatural adventure from manga legend Rumiko Takahashi!

When Nanoka is transported back in time to a supernatural early 20th century, she gets recruited by aloof exorcist Mao. What thread of fate connects them? Together, they seek answers…and kick some demon butt along the way!

Our friends ponder if past abuse explains or justifies bad behavior in the present. A battle against Renji and Mei raises another conundrum-is Nanoka's sword, Akanemaru, an asset or a liability? Then, two thieves are pulled into a mysterious bag by a disembodied hand! Is it the last body part Natsuna has been searching for? Plus, the return of Byoki the cat demon…

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BOYS ABYSS GN VOL 02 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232302

(W) Ryo Minenami (A) Ryo Minenami

Reiji's teacher Shiba and old friend Gen are both determined to prevent him from killing himself, but their motives aren't pure and their methods are dubious. Meanwhile, his true friend Chako obsessively pursues the writer she hero worships, while pop idol Nagi schemes to keep her hooks in Reiji.

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KAIJU NO 8 GN VOL 07

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232303

(W) Naoya Matsumoto (A) Naoya Matsumoto

Kaiju No. 9 shows up to steal the power of Kaiju No. 2, wielded by Isao Shinomiya, director general of the Defense Force. At the end of the deadly battle, Isao manages to get No. 9 on the ropes, but he ends up exhausting all of his strength, allowing the kaiju to steal No. 2's power. With Isao defeated, No. 9 fuses with the director general and takes on Kafka, Kikoru, and Narumi! Will they be able to defeat No. 9 and save their fearless leader?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 12

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232304

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka (A) Yoshifumi Tozuka

A surprise attack by Unruin leaves Fuuko on the brink of death. Luckily, due to the addition of UMA Ghost, the concept of death is rewritten, saving Fuuko from permanent demise. But her soul is stolen by Ghost and Unruin, prompting Andy to leave the Union and embark on a new quest to rescue her. What lies in store for him on the road ahead?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 9.99

CASE CLOSED GN VOL 87

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAY232305

(W) Gosho Aoyama (A) Gosho Aoyama

A sweet dessert outing turns bitter when the Junior Detective League gets between two rival bloggers. Both women will go to extremes to drive traffic to their sites, but is one of them desperate enough to kill? Like and subscribe to find out!

Then travel back in time to the day Jimmy and Rachel first met! At Cherry Blossom Preschool, the future friends-and more-get off to a shaky start, as Rachel is less than impressed by Jimmy's precocious deductions. But when their teacher starts acting suspiciously, playtime is over. Time for Jimmy to get to the bottom of this pre-K predicament!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

FINDER DELUXE ED GN VOL 12

SUBLIME

MAY232262

(W) Ayano Yamane (A) Ayano Yamane

After their big showdown with the Russian mob, Asami and Akihito find themselves injured and once again separated, and it takes six long months of recuperating and searching before Asami is able to locate Akihito. As expected, the two have a passionate reunion…until Akihito pulls out a knife and attempts to kill Asami!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WORLDS GREATEST FIRST LOVE GN VOL 16

SUBLIME

MAY232263

(W) Shungiku Nakamura (A) Shungiku Nakamura

Manga editor Ritsu Onodera believes his high school friend Nao took care of him after he collapsed due to exhaustion while working for Marukawa Publishing's Emerald shojo magazine. But he discovers it was actually Masamune Takano, his boss-and first love!-who nursed him back to health. Ritsu decides that he's finally going to tell Takano how he feels, but first he has to explain to Nao, who has already confessed his own love for Ritsu, that he and Nao can't live together anymore. Will Ritsu be able to go through with it and finally confess to Takano?!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 12.99