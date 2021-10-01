The Harrowing, A New Graphic Novel By Kristen Kiesling & Jen Hickman

The Harrowing, is a new YA graphic novel by Kristen Kiesling and Jen Hickman. Pitched as Minority Report meets I Hunt Killers, it's a near-future story about a psychic teen girl who is forced to use her powers to track down killers, until she discovers her boyfriend is her next target. It asks questions about how far a person might go to protect those they love, while wrestling with the value of individual choice, punishment, and rehabilitation. Kristen Kiesling writes graphic novels, young adult fiction, and picture books. Jen Hickman is a visual storyteller and a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design's Sequential Art program and has drawn comic books including Lonely Receiver, TEST, Moth & Whisper, Jem and the Holograms.

And nowThe Harrowing has been picked up by Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams/Amulet to be published in 2024. Kristen Kiesling's agent was Jennifer Chen Tran at Bradford Literary, and Jen Hickman's agent was Dara Hyde at Hill Nadell Literary Agency.

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.