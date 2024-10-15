Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: herculoids, mike mignola

The Herculoids #1 by Tom Sniegoski & Craig Rousseau, with Mike Mignola

The Herculoids by Tom Sniegoski and Craig Rousseau will launch in February 2025 from Dynamite Entertainment.

Classic space fantasy series from Hanna-Barbera returns with stunning new stories and art.

Mike Mignola, among others, to provide eye-catching covers part of Warner Bros. deal.

Explore the legendary planet of Amzot with a fierce barbarian family and their Herculoids.

"Somewhere out in space live The Herculoids! Inspired by the beloved Hanna-Barbera animated cartoon series, it is a unique blend of science fiction and fantasy, taking the idea of a "space barbarian" family and pairing them with a colorful cast of giant pet "Herculoids." The crew is composed of father and leader Zandor, his wife Tara, and son Dorno team up with Zok the laser-shooting dragon, Igoo the rock ape, Tundro the rhinoceros, and the shape-shifting Gloop and Gleep. They all team up to protect their planet from sinister invaders just as wondrous and mysterious as them! The legendary planet of Amzot sits in the far reaches of deepest, darkest space. It's a planet of extreme riches, but those who seek it out are routinely struck by untold disaster and terrible fates. Anyone who manages to survive to tell the tale speaks of horrific, imposing guardian monsters that protect it. Yet raiders and explorers continue coming, only to meet the Herculoids again and again! Writer Tom Sniegoski has been itching to write these characters he has loved since childhood. He's known for his fan-favorite contributions to titles like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hellboy, Bone, Star Trek, and as the most prolific contributor to Dynamite's own Vampirella mythos. He's joined on Herculoids by his Young Hellboy collaborator Craig Rousseau, also beloved for his work on Batman Beyond, Impulse, and The Perhapanauts."

"I can honestly say that getting the chance to write The Herculoids series for Dynamite is one of the highlights of my comics career," said writer Tom Sniegoski. "Having the opportunity to get into the minds of these characters has been a real challenge, but also incredibly fun. Who wouldn't want to write a giant rock ape?! And equally exciting is seeing what artist Craig Rousseau is doing with my scripts. I think there are going to be some very pleased Herculoids fans out there when they see his art." Artist Craig Rousseau added, "The Herculoids is one of those dream gigs that comes along so rarely, I couldn't jump fast enough to say 'YES!' to drawing Zandor, Tara, Dorno, Igoo, Tundro, Zok, Gleep and Gloop! I grew up with the cartoon and can't wait to tell their continuing stores with one of my favorite creative partners, Tom Sniegoski."

Herculoids #1 will be published in February 2025.

