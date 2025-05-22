Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Demon Of Beausoleil, Mariana Costa

Mariana Costa's Demon Of Beausoleil, a Queer Romance From Hell in 2026

Mariana Costa’s The Demon Of Beausoleil, is a queer romance graphic novel from hell, from Oni Press in January 2026

Article Summary The Demon Of Beausoleil is a queer romance graphic novel by Mariana Costa, coming from Oni Press in 2026.

Follows a half-demon exorcist and his bodyguard navigating love and supernatural chaos in Victorian London.

The story explores self-acceptance, magic, mayhem, and the power of unexpected romance between its leads.

Fans of Belle of the Ball and Peritale can dive into this epic tale on January 27, 2026, in comic shops and bookstores.

Oni Press has announdced a seductive, supernatural graphic novel from Mariana Costa, the cartoonist of Belle of the Ball. In The Demon Of Beausoleil, "a half-demon socialite-turned-exorcist and his disgruntled bodyguard have no trouble facing down the hordes of darkness—but facing their feelings for each other? Well now, that's a whole different story…"

"Helianthes is a Cambion—a child born touched by demons. Horned, clawed, and tailed, Helianthes—Hell for short—is a devil-may-care exorcist whose devil-may-care attitude has succeeded in alienating those closest to him—all save for his long-suffering bodyguard, Elias, who sees him as less a strange, mythical being and more just a . . . nuisance. Together, the two venture into the streets of this psuedo-remix of Victorian London to exorcise demons (and maybe cause a little mischief on the way). But as Hell becomes increasingly drawn to his enigmatic bodyguard—and as Elias becomes increasingly aware of his feelings for his trouble of a charge—the two find themselves faced with a growing, chaotic dark that might threaten everything they've been working toward…"

"I wrote THE DEMON OF BEAUSOLEIL with the sole purpose of making something as self-indulgent and, dare I say it, unpublishable, as I possibly could, at a time during which I was flooded with commercial work I wasn't quite so passionate about," said creator Mariana Costa. "I feel so lucky and grateful that Oni Press has taken a chance on me and that Helianthes will get to plague even more people than I could've ever imagined now in the first ever print edition!"

"We're so excited to bring Mariana Costa's wonderful story to comic shops and bookstores," said Oni Press Editor Megan Brown. "THE DEMON OF BEAUSOLEIL is a remarkably poignant look at self-acceptance in a world of magic, mayhem, and mystery. It will make you laugh, it will make you cry, but most importantly—it will make you fall in love with its characters. We're so thrilled to bring readers such a meaningful queer story centered around self-acceptance—and love."

The Demon Of Beausoleil asks you to "Dive into a world of half-demons (and the boys who love them) in this epic queer romance, in stores on January 27th, 2026!" Mariana Costa is best known for Peritale, Belle of the Ball, and Life of Melody.

