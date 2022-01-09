The Kingpin Takes Over in Amazing Spider-Man #50, Up for Auction

Amazing Spider-Man #50 is a Silver Age Marvel key with so much going for it that the first appearance of an important villain was considered almost an afterthought by collectors for decades. Most obviously, it's one of the most iconic, eye-catching covers Marvel covers of the Silver Age. But even that cover imagery is surpassed by the iconic splash page of Peter Parker leaving his Spider-Man costume in the trash and walking away in this legendary "Spider-Man No More" story. And of course, beyond all that, the issue contains a very memorable debut of a villain who would go on to loom large both literally and figuratively in the Marvel Universe and more recently in the Disney+ Hawkeye series: The Kingpin. A mid-1960s Marvel key with a lot going for it, there's an affordable copy of Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Marvel, 1967) CGC Qualified VG+ 4.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in today's 2022 January 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122202 from Heritage Auctions.

Created by John Romita Sr and Stan Lee, the look of the Kingpin was reportedly partially inspired by actors Sydney Greenstreet and Robert Middleton. Interestingly, Steve Ditko elaborated on Lee's interest in a Greenstreet look for a villain in a 2002 essay: "He once mentioned the movie villain, Sydney Greenstreet, as a villain model. So Stan didn't like my thin, gaunt Vulture. An elephant's bulk can be frightening and destructive, but it is easier to escape from than the lean, fast cheetah. The bulkier anything is, the more panel space it has to take up, thereby shrinking panel space for other characters and story panel elements."

But of course, Romita Sr would go on to utilize the Kingpin's bulk to excellent effect, creating a character who would become a dangerous and memorable villain for Spider-Man, Daredevil and beyond. Much more than the debut of a character whose importance continues to rise, there's an affordable copy of Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Marvel, 1967) CGC Qualified VG+ 4.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in today's 2022 January 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122202 from Heritage Auctions.

The Amazing Spider-Man #50 (Marvel, 1967) CGC Qualified VG+ 4.5 Off-white to white pages. First appearance of the Kingpin, who returns to the MCU in the Hawkeye TV series. Spider-Man's origin is retold. Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon make cameo appearances. John Romita Sr. cover and art. CGC notes, "Coupon cut out of page 15, does not affect story. Incomplete." Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $141; VG 4.0 value = $282. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1975498010 and purchase grader's notes if available.