Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Last Harlemite, Lead City, red 5 comics, Snow Monkey, Something Beyond The Petrichorr

The Last Harlemite In Red 5 Comics' April 2026 Full Solicits

The Last Harlemite #1 by Jeff Carroll and Rustico P Limosinero in Red 5 Comics' April 2026 full solicits and solicitations

Article Summary The Last Harlemite #1 debuts in April 2026, blending post-apocalyptic Manhattan with dynamic new heroes.

Mansa embarks on a quest through ruined Manhattan, facing mutated beasts and building bonds with allies.

Lead City TP, Something Beyond The Petrichor finale, and Snow Monkey #3 also headline Red 5's April lineup.

Discover all the details and story teases in Red 5 Comics’ full April 2026 solicits and releases.

The Last Harlemite #1 by Jeff Carroll and Rustico P Limosinero, set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan launches from Red 5 Comics in their April 2026 solicits and solicitations via Massive Indies through Lunar Distribution. As well a sa LEad City collection, the finale of Something Beyond The Petrichor and another Snow Monkey..

LAST HARLEMITE #1 (OF 4)

(W) Jeff Carroll (A/CA) Rustico P Limosinero

In the ruins of downtown Manhattan, Mansa ventures on a daring quest fueled by memories of his sister and loyal companion, Benzo. As he navigates through the perilous post-apocalyptic terrain, confronting mutated beasts, Mansa discovers that true adventure lies not just in overcoming obstacles, but in the unbreakable bonds forged with his friends Miguel and Tommy. $4.95 4/29/2026

LEAD CITY TP

(W) Eric Borden (A/CA) Kyle Brummond

It's 1873 when a blizzard strands Homesteader Colman Cooper and his family in a small town. He soon learns the town plays host to an annual contest that attracts thieves and killers from far and wide. With no way out Colman finds himself pitted against seven deadly fighters in the anything goes, tooth-and-nail battle for survival known as Lead City. Before Deadwood. Before Tombstone. Before Durango. There was Lead City.

$14.95 4/22/2026

SOMETHING BEYOND THE PETRICHOR #4 (OF 4)

(W) Dakota Brown (A) David Lujn (CA) David Lujan

In the explosive conclusion to the series, Jocelyn and Quigley discover the shocking source of the destructive acid rain. But how do they stop it and save the world? $4.95 4/8/2026

SNOW MONKEY #3 (OF 4)

(W) Jason Shaw (A) ENN (CA) Aaron Bartling

As Jennifer's connection to the Helmet of Wukong is revealed, she faces her fiercest battle yet against Dragon's Breath, who are determined to eliminate her for good. Outnumbered and uncertain of who to trust, she fights for her survival.

$4.95 4/15/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!