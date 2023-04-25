The Maker's Plans For Miles Morales in Ultimate Invasion (Spoilers) The Ultimate Universe will be back from two of its most prominent creators, Bryan Hitch and Jonathan Hickman, for Free Comic Book Day.

Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski has been teasing a return for the Ultimate Universe at Marvel Comics for some time. And now it will be back from two of its most prominent creators, Bryan Hitch and Jonathan Hickman. Hitch is best known for drawing The Ultimates, written by Mark Millar, and Jonathan Hickman for writing later versions of The Ultimates, and the Secret Wars series that brought the Ultimate universe to an end.

The new series, Ultimate Invasion will tell a new story about The Maker and Miles Morales: Spider-Man. And we will be getting a first glimpse of all of this on the 6th of May for Free Comic Book Day. And we get a first glimpse of that first glimpse on Bleeding Cool, with The Maker making a house call to Miles Morales, and talking about why they both speak in lower case. And we learn his plan.

He is going back to the Ultimate Universe. And he is offering the chance for Miles Morales to do the same.

And presumably, that's what his big doo-hickey is on the splash page, something to make that journey. Now, after Secret Wars, Miles Morales discovered that ot only had he moved over to the 616 but also his mother was alive, his family came across and so did his schoolfriends…. What will happen to them???

Jonathan Hickman says "I think it's fair to say that both Bryan and I have already put in our time doing Ultimate books, so when Marvel laid this project in front of us, we both knew there needed to be a good reason to revisit the idea of 'Ultimate Comics' beyond telling a cool story or just getting to work together, which is something we've been trying to do for years, So with that in mind, it couldn't be replicating or revisiting what Bryan did in the original Ultimates — creating a streamlined, modernized version that would eventually become the spine of the MCU — and it certainly couldn't be what I did, which was a final chapter of a pre-existing universe… We also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was. We wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: A new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I'm pretty happy to say that it feels like we've accomplished those things and we're very excited for everyone to get to read it."

Bryan Hitch added "It's been more than 20 years since I started work on The Ultimates, a project that would have a big impact on my own career and beyond, so when Marvel came to me with the idea of revisiting the Ultimate Universe with the man who so brilliantly and spectacularly destroyed the last one, I was both feet in! Jonathan is a terrific writer of big, sprawling epics and we've talked about working together more than once so for this new Ultimate Universe adventure to unite us is very exciting. I get to bring two decades of new experience as an artist and storyteller to this. It's new, different and familiar. It's big budget, high-concept, widescreen storytelling. I feel right at home."

ULTIMATE INVASION #1 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Foil Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR

On Sale 6/21

FCBD 2023 SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220013

(W) Zeb Wells, Al Ewing (A) CAFU (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

For years, the symbiote family in the Marvel Universe has grown, and the latest smash-hit run on VENOM is no exception. With the violent and dangerous Meridius readying for war, the stage is set for catastrophe and this year's Free Comic Book Day will mark the beginning of the end of the symbiotes!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen