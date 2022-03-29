The Man Who Brought Back Marvelman, Garry Leach, Has Died Aged 67

Bleeding Cool has received multiple reports of the death of comic book creator Garry Leach over the past few days, but the very sad news been announced today. An Eisner and Eagle Award winner, Garry Leach first worked in comic books in the seventies for 2000AD, including Dan Dare, M.A.C.H. 1. and The V.C.s. In 1981 he revived Marvelman with Alan Moore for Dez Skinn's Warrior Magazine, the superhero comic book that would transform the genre across the world. Leach would also write and draw spinoff Warpsmiths stories at Warrior and later for Dave Elliott's A1 anthology series from Atomeka Press. He would work as an inker for 2000AD and creators such as John McCrea and Chris Weston at Marvel and DC, and would co-create the Global Frequency comic book with Warren Ellis from Wildstorm. He coloured Boof for Todd McFarlane, coloured and lettered Donald Duck, edited Power Rangers and The Deep, and so much more. More recently, he worked adapting the stories of children into their own comic books, written and published by Anthony E. Zuiker, the creator of the popular TV franchise CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Throughout this, he would never escape the gravity of Marvelman and Miracleman, and found himself dragged into the legal mire on one or two occasions, and also recreated his original cover a number of times for commissions – one of which recently saw Donny Cates buy it, believing it was the original. Leach's work was recently exhibited in the final days of the Orbital Space Art Gallery in London's West End. Many comic creators have been sharing their feelings of loss.

Rob Williams: Very sorry to hear about Garry Leach's death. The work he did in Warrior back in the 80s was a ridiculously high standard. The sadness of this final panel always sticks. It was all so human.

Si Spurrier: Crushed to learn of the passing of Garry Leach. A wonderful bloke.

John Layman: Miracleman came out during high my school/college, and working later with Garry Leach at Wildstorm was a huge thrill, as I recognized him as already a legend. He was also sweet, friendly, funny, just wonderful. Great memories of times with Garry in San Diego, Vegas & London. RIP

Chris Weston: I'm saddened to hear about the passing of Garry Leach, one of Britain's greatest comic artists. Here's a page we worked on together.

2000AD: Everyone at 2000 AD is deeply saddened to announce the passing of artist Garry Leach at the age of 67

Dave Gibbons: Sorry to learn that Garry Leach has passed away. A meticulous draftsman and always good company.

Steve Cook: Saddened by the passing of Garry Leach. I was so blown-away by his art in Warrior magazine that I called up and he invited me over. He gave me advice and encouragement about my work, and a contact at Marvel UK to try. That's how I got into comics. I'm forever thankfulnGarry x

David Gallagher: Crushed by the passing of Garry Leach.

Brad Brooks: I see that the awful news about Garry Leach has come out. He was a lovely man and a brilliant cartoonist. He'll be very much missed. Gone way way too soon. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Una, his friends and family. RIP.

Tim Pilcher: I guess it's now public knowledge that one of my oldest comic friends, Garry Leach, passed away at the weekend. Not sure I have the words to do him justice at the moment but he (& Steve Dillon) were my artistic heroes long before I ever met them.