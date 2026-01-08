Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: erik larsen, spider-man noir

The Marvel Editorial Censorship Of Erik Larsen's Spider-Man Noir…

The Marvel Editorial Censorship of Erik Larsen's Spider-Man Noir, from script to layout to printed artwork...

Article Summary Marvel editorial censored Erik Larsen's Spider-Man Noir #4, altering both script and artwork scenes.

Original script featured mature content, which was toned down before publication for a wider audience.

Artistic changes removed suggestive imagery, impacting the story's darker, pulp-inspired tone.

Spider-Man Noir's gritty origins contrast with Marvel's push for a safer, mainstream appeal.

Erik Larsen has shared pages from the original script to Spider-Man Noir #4, the series that the Image Comics founder is currently writing for Marvel Comics.

As well as the thumbnails he created to illustrate the concept.

Well, this is how it turned out in the published edition, with an editorial guiding hand. None of that rubbing, sucking, thrusting or fondling. And the visuals without grabbing, or climbing on shoulders… or whatever else.

Sorry, Erik, there's a Spider-Man Noir TV series spinoff coming out soon with Nicolas Cage, they won't want to scare the horses right now.

Spider-Man Noir #4 (of 5) by Erik Larsen, Andrea Broccardo

GUNS & GHOSTS & GOONS – OH MY! Peter Parker is investigating a slew of dehydrated corpses popping up around town – much to Gwen Stacy's dismay! And as Peter gets closer to solving the mystery of her father's death, Gwen homes in on the identity of Spider-Man…

Spider-Man Noir is an alternate-universe version of Peter Parker, a darker, pulp-inspired take on the classic Spider-Man character set in 1930s New York City during the Great Depression. Created by David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky, he first appeared in 2009. After his Uncle Ben is murdered by Norman Osborn's enforcers and a cannibalistic Vulture, Peter infiltrates a smuggling operation and gets bitten by mystical spiders from an ancient idol, granting him superpowers tied to a spider-god entity. He becomes a hard-boiled vigilante, often using lethal force (including guns) against corrupt politicians, mobsters, and criminals. His costume is a black suit with a trench coat, fedora, goggles, and sometimes a gun holster, evoking 1930s detective pulp heroes like The Shadow. The character gained massive popularity after being voiced by Nicolas Cage in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he's portrayed as a brooding, monochromatic detective from a black-and-white world. In 2026, Nicolas Cage will reprise a version of the role in the live-action Amazon Prime series Spider-Noir, playing an ageing, down-on-his-luck private investigator, Ben Reilly, who was once New York's only superhero. I wonder how much of that will have to be censored as well?

