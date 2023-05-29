The Other Spiderman Death – My Bad Vol 2 #1 Free On Bleeding Cool My Bad is the superhero comic about some very poor superheroes trying to save the day, though they might just be better getting out of the way.

My Bad is the superhero comic book story about some very poor superheroes trying to save the day, even though they might just be better getting out of the way. By satirist Mark Russell of The Flintstones, Red Sonja and Second Coming, Bryce Ingman, Peter Krause and Joe Orsak. My Bad Volume 2: Thirty Minutes or Dead, the collected second volume is out this week, the 30th of May in bookstores and on the 31st of May in comic book stores. But Bleeding Cool has the full first issue for free right now to whet your appetite until tomorrow (or Wednesday, depending). And yes, it very much has a JM DeMatteis/Kieth Giffen/Kevin Maguire vibe for you Justice League Of Bwah-Ha-Ha fans out there. Read the full first issue below and see what you think.

Someone in Gravel City is killing caped heroes-or would be, if they were better at it. Can they draw the arrogant, self-deluding crime-fighter The Chandelier out of retirement? My Bad Volume 2: Thirty Minutes or Dead features an outrageous array of heroes and villains tripping over themselves, accidentally scarring their enemies for life, and going on hideously embarrassing dates. Featuring Dr. Do-Over, Steel Integrity, Good Karen, Monkeyman, and everyone's favorite homicidal rascal: Acid Chimp!

MY BAD VOL 2 #1 (OF 5) CVR A KRAUSE (MR)

AHOY COMICS

SEP221300

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A/CA) Peter Krause

"One of the most hilariously offbeat superhero comics on the stands" (IGN) returns, from the original creative team of Mark Russell (Second Coming), Bryce Ingman, and Peter Krause (Irredeemable)! Someone is killing capes-or would be, if they were better at it. Will this crisis draw the crime-fighting Chandelier out of retirement? PLUS! Emperor King adopts a new costumed identity so he can get a date!In Shops: Nov 30, 2022 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!