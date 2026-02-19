Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: al ewing, civil war, comicspro, Queen In Black

The Queen In Black Will Be A Cosmic, Symbiote Version Of Civil War

Article Summary Marvel unveils Queen In Black, a major symbiote event with Hela and Knull leading rival cosmic forces.

Heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Beta Ray Bill, and Dazzler are forced to choose sides in the coming war.

Al Ewing is penning the core Queen In Black series, with tight tie-ins and a Free Comic Book Day kickoff.

Mary Jane as Venom and a Hulk twist add new stakes, promising a symbiote-powered Marvel Civil War clash.

Marvel's David Gabriel has been dropping big news bombs at the ComicsPRO retailer event happening today in Glendale, California. And that includes the world of Venom, with Queen In Black coming to stores in July 2026, with a tease for Free Comic Book Day. You can follow along with ComicsPRO right now.

With Hela, goddess of Hel as the new Queen In Black, while Knull retains his own power set as the King In Black and telling us what's actually going down. "We're going to set up a triangle dynamic in the Marvel universe where we're going to have Hella fighting against Knull. They're both bringing in Symbiotes and other characters to join in the battle, and all the Marvel universe will need to pick a side for who they're gonna work with. This is going to kick off." This explains the image we were teased with previously… with Spider-Man and Iron Man on the side of Knull, and Beta Ray Bill and Dazzler on the side of Hela.

Almost like it was some kind of… Symbiote Civil War? Which side will you be on? David Gabriel continued, "You see the first cover there from Ryan Stegman. This will be from Al Ewing, who's been writing a great Venom. This kicks off in our comic giveaway day book that comes out in May. We're keeping it very smal,l very concentrated this year. The main storyline, of course is in the event book, and we will also have a few, maybe one or two tie-in series, very limited, and it crosses over into things that are going on in the Venom book"

And here's another look at that Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day comic that will kick this all off. As well as the final issue of Knull in Marvel's May 2026 solicits which talks about Hela's Plan B… is that what this cosmic Civil War is all about?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

KNULL #5 (OF 5)

Al Ewing & TOM WALTZ (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LET THERE BE LIGHT!

Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more…and he comes UPGRADED for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, HELA OF ASGARD, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?! Whatever happens, the Marvel Universe will never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UPDATE: Marvel PR adds: HELA AND KNULL'S COSMIC COLLISION UNLEASHES HEL ON EARTH IN QUEEN IN BLACK! This summer, QUEEN IN BLACK, a five-issue event series by mastermind writer Al Ewing (Venom) and superstar artist Iban Coello (Fantastic Four), conquers the Marvel Universe! QUEEN IN BLACK spins out of Ewing's acclaimed work on Venom as well as the new Knull limited series that saw Hela seize Knull's throne, forcing the God of the Void to claim a new power for himself. Their conflict erupts across the cosmos, coming to a head on Earth where Marvel's heroes are all that stand in the way of the world being torn asunder by the forces of Light and Dark, both bent on enveloping the universe in their own brand of nothingness! In addition to the core series centered around Spider-Man, Venom, Mary Jane, Eddie Brock, and Dylan Brock, new tie-in series will see QUEEN IN BLACK's impact on other corners of the Marvel Universe.

QUEEN IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art by IBAN COELLO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Webhead Variant Cover by PAT GLEASON

Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Virgin Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Homage Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Virgin Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Blank Variant Cover Also Available

True Believers Blind Bag Also Available

On Sale 7/1

HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, Knull, God of the Void, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but Hela of Asgard might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war… A cosmic collision of evil versus evil with Venom, Mary Jane and Dylan Brock caught right in the middle!

"The only threat bigger than one evil God is two of them fighting each other, with Earth caught right in the middle," Ewing shared. "As an old-school '60s Marvel villain, Hela's a great match-up against the newer school of Knull, especially given the steps she's been taking to get onto his level. There can only be one winner – but whoever wins, it's the worst news possible for our heroes."

