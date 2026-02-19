Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, brand new day, reborn, ultimate

Marvel Comics' May 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics' May 2026 Full Solicits.... Armageddon, X-Men, Death Spiral, oh yes, and the All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman

Marvel Comics has dropped their May 2026 solicits and solicitations right in the middle of their ComicsPRO presentation with an hour embargo… so that was fun. Will sort out the images later but for now… things kick off with Armageddon. As well as the launch of Doomquest, the finale of Reborn: UItimate Impact, the launch of Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand Day, Civil War Unmasked, Cassian Andor getting his own Star Wars comic, the Astonishing Spider-Man collection for Miles Morales, the Wiccan/Hulking Raid Of Ultron, the end of Death Spiral with its Body Count, oh and yes, a certain Spider-Man/Superman from Marvel's side which is All-New and All-Spectacular…

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #4 (of 4)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FORESHADOW VAIRANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE EXPLOSIVE FINALE LAUNCHES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE INTO ARMAGEDDON!

• All of the pieces are falling together – PRIMEWARRIOR's attempt to create the next great super-soldier has brought together some of the past's greatest successes, from WOLVERINE to NUKE to DAVID COLTON, A.K.A. CAPTAIN AMERICA!

• As the final puzzle piece clicks into place, the stage is set for the next AVENGERS epic!

• Wolverine must make a choice that will have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe – YOU CAN'T MISS THIS ISSUE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY BALDEMAR RIVAS

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

DOOM'S ULTIMATE WEAPON REVEALED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON!

Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom's ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with RED HULK'S ALL-NEW, ALL-HULK strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win…

Witness the spark that starts the fire of ARMAGEDDON in this can't-miss issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #1 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARCUS TO & MARCOS MARTIN (A)

Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ • VARIANT COVER BY PAT GLEASON

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY Phil Jimenez

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JOSE MARIE CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SPECTACULAR BRAND NEW DAY!

Revisit one of the most transformative periods of Spider-Man history with some of the creators who made it happen! Spider-Man discovers one of the most valuable items the Kingpin, aka Wilson Fis,k possesses – THE LEXICON. This directory of the Kingpin's criminal enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City, and that's Spider-Man's goal when he takes it. But Fisk isn't the only person who wants the Lexicon… Mr. Negative would love his competitor's secret information, but so would Frank Castle, A.K.A. THE PUNISHER. Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it's painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man's back! DO NOT MISS THIS IN-CONTINUITY ADVENTURE THAT WILL ECHO FROM SPIDER-MAN'S PAST INTO SPIDER-MAN'S PRESENT AND FUTURE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DOOMQUEST #1 (OF 10)

RYAN NORTH (W) • Francesco Mobili (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE DAYS OF DOOM!

• Doctor Victor Von Doom is a great scientist, an unparallelled sorcerer and the ruler of his own nation. He is, by any measure, a great man. And yet Doom wants more.

• And when Reed Richards – Mister Fantastic, his greatest enemy and eternal rival – is showcased at a prestigious international event to which Doom wasn't even invited, Doom is outraged.

• Reed shares his plan for his eventual retirement project: the total optimization of history. He intends to go back in time, to all the eras humanity wasted on war and conflict, and fix them, saving trillions of lives and ensuring humanity can achieve its greatest and final glory.

• The idea of Reed rewriting history in his own image is, of course, antithetical to Doom, and so he decides to do it before Reed does.

• But when the Fantastic Four intervene, Doom finds himself in a battle he never intended – across all of time and space!

• DOOMQUEST is an evergreen Doom story: the perfect introduction and exploration of his character. This fun and adventurous miniseries takes readers into the heart of Victor Von Doom, across the depths of time and space and into action-packed battles you can't see anywhere else – and beyond.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5)

Chris Condon (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY CREEES LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT A VARIANT COVER BY Stefano Caselli

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT B VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT C VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT D VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE'S LEGACY LIVES ON!

MILES MORALES returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the ORIGIN BOXES – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel U! This May, Chris Condon (ULTIMATE WOLVERINE) and Stefano Caselli (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) team up to create stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #2 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS & JOE KELLY (W) • PERE PEREZ (A) • COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY RICKE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY PERE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SURVIVAL 101!

The former Green Goblin trains the Spider-Heroes, but is Norman slipping back into his old, devious ways? While Miles, Gwen and the other students battle through Professor Osborn's school of hard knocks, another terrifying threat rises – one that none of the Spiders are prepared to face!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ACO

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON NOW?

• Revisit the event that unleashed shock waves across the Marvel Universe! In this five-issue miniseries, follow the unseen stories of IRON MAN, SPIDER-MAN, GOLIATH, TIGRA and CAPTAIN AMERICA before, during and after the events of CIVIL WAR!

• An urgent mission from BISHOP takes TONY STARK into the DAYS OF FUTURE PAST, where the revelation of the apocalyptic future changes everything Tony thought he knew about the consequences of the SUPERHUMAN REGISTRATION ACT. Written by all-star CHRISTOS GAGE (BATTLEWORLD), drawn by EDGAR SALAZAR (THE LAST WOLVERINE) and colored by returning colorist MORRY HOLLOWELL, you won't want to miss this special anniversary series two decades in the making!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #11

RYAN NORTH & STAN SAKAI (W) • PAT BOUTIN & STAN SAKAI (A)

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT BY EMA LUPACCHINO

FUTURE FOUNDATION VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

INVINCIBLE WOMAN VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

INTRODUCING THE NEW FUTURE FOUNDATION!

• And how can the Fantastic Four be ready for it, especially when they can't actually agree on what the future looks like?

• And to make matters worse, Doom's technology is now making its way into the world at large – including into the hands of two-bit criminals who are wholly unprepared for its awesome might!

• PLUS: The Future Foundation makes its return – as does a two-story A.I.M. plot of destruction from years ago!

• And all this happens as the Fantastic Four have their hands full…with the return of THE CRIMEASAURUS REX!

PLUS: A SPECIAL FF STORY BY COMIC BOOK MASTER STAN SAKAI!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #2 (OF 5)

PAUL JENKINS (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU • VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

MS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY AKA • MS. MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

CAPTAIN MARVEL GOES ROGUE!

Carol traces the mysterious D.N.V.R. insignia back to a secret militant group with ties to Carol's family. But as more deep-seated memories begin to emerge, Carol realizes she's gone down this road before – but when? To piece things together, she'll need a little help from ROGUE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM:

DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by CAFU

COMPLETE DEATH SPIRAL VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA •VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ORIGIN OF TORMENT!

The scariest new villain in the Marvel Universe finally gets his story told! He's hunted Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and Eddie Brock, killing his way to their throats and wrapping his razor whip around them. What forged the deadliest serial killer since Cletus Kasady? Find out in this one shot that will define Torment's past and his future!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28 (LGY#993)

JOE KELLY (W) • CORY SMITH (A/C)

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

SPIDER-MAN's buried in unfinished business after his battle with Torment, Venom, and Carnage AND his long absence from Earth. Get his life back together? Later. Damage control at work? Not now. Time-traveling magical threat to all of space and time? Go, Spidey, go!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29 (LGY#994)

JOE KELLY (W) • PETE WOODS (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BEST FR(ENEMIES)!

• Spider-Man's best friend's life shattered by a terrible accident – and Peter Parker is to blame!

• Is there a new villain on Spidey's block?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM #258

Al Ewing (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THREE'S A CROWD!

In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart…but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business! And one way or another, this is going to lead to a BIG change for Venom and MJ!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS,

JASON AARON, JOE KELLY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & MORE! (W) • PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK,

MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PHIL NOTO & MORE! (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME Opeña

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY David Marquez

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Giuseppe Camuncoli • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Sanford Greene

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND LOGO MASH-UP VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY!

• Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes!

• Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

• In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin!

• A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

• SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic.

• Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck!

• Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

• MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!

• A remarkable team-up between GHOST-SPIDER and SUPERGIRL unites Stephanie Hans and Phil Noto!

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

JLA/AVENGERS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY Ryan Stegman

The first issue of the grandest Marvel and DC Comics crossover of them all – an icon-packed event decades in the making! After years of anticipation, JLA/AVENGERS saw acclaimed writer Kurt Busiek (MARVELS) reunite with his AVENGERS collaborator George Pérez – an artistic legend for both companies – to assemble every single member of Earth's Mightiest and the World's Greatest in one blockbuster book! Universes collide as the Justice League fights the towering Terminus and the Avengers face the awesome menace of Starro! Each team must undertake an epic quest on the other's world, with the fate of both realities in the balance! It's one of the all-time great comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form! *Marvel will be publishing issues #1 and #3 of JLA/AVENGERS Facsimile Editions, while DC will be publishing issues #2 and #4.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & GENE COLAN

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The Sentinel of the Spaceways meets his match as the malevolent Mephisto makes his Marvel debut! The Silver Surfer, captive on Earth, grows tired of his lofty intentions being misunderstood and turns his anger on humanity by using his awesome abilities to bring civilization to a standstill! But that only succeeds in attracting the attention of Mephisto, ruler of the Stygian deep – and he would know everything about the Surfer to defeat him! The lord of evil has such power that he can exploit Norrin Radd's greatest weakness: none other than Shalla-Bal! But will Mephisto succeed in claiming the Surfer's soul? Plus: An uncanny tale of the Watcher! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SILVER SURFER (1968) #3.

64 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by SAL BUSCEMA

The landmark first issue of Spider-Man's second solo series! In the sensational seventies, Spidey fans just couldn't get enough of their favorite super hero in the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and MARVEL TEAM-UP – so the web-head got another long-running series, with Peter Parker getting top billing! But fear not, there's plenty of costumed action as Spidey shows exactly why he deserves to be called SPECTACULAR in a clash of the arachnids with the deadly Tarantula! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE OMEGA #1

JEPH LOEB (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOE MADUREIRA

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

SECRETS REVEALED!

BETRAYALS. DEATHS. AND A SHOCK ENDING THAT WILL HAVE X-MEN FANS TALKING FOR YEARS!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN #29

Jed MacKay (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO • VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU

DANGER ROOM: PART FOUR!

Rest in peace, X-Men! The Danger Room's victory seems all but assured with the X-Men scattered, broken and beaten. But the X-Men have been thought dead and buried before…and always have they risen from the graves their enemies put them in.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #30

Jed MacKay (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS NIETO • VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA

DANGER ROOM: PART FIVE!

The X-Men have weathered everything the Danger Room has thrown at them – and now it's time to turn the tables. To me, my X-Men.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CYCLOPS #4 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AN EYE FOR AN EYE!

• When Cyclops loses Mei to Pierce, he captures one of his prized Reavers as revenge!

• How will Cyclops use his new hostage to his advantage?

• And will Mei escape the clutches of Pierce's Reaver army?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN UNITED #3

EVE L. EWING (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A) • COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

GRAYMATTER LANE VARIANT COVER BY TIAGO PALMA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY ACO • VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

Since a field squad of MELEE, JITTER and LAURA KINNEY accompanied CAPTAIN AMERICA on a covert mission to right a wrong from his past, nothing has gone as planned, and the squad meets their match with a mutant foe who might not ever let them get home. Meanwhile, a shadow descends over Graymatter Lane…AND THE BEAST AND MAGNETO HAVE A DIFFERENCE OF OPINION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #4 (OF 5)

MUREWA AYODELE (W)

FEDERICA MANCIN (A)

COVER BY R.B. SILVA

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT

BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

FURAHA, STORM's daughter, has arrived!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOONSTAR #3 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • EDOARDO AUDINO (A)

COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA

VARIANT COVER BY MINGYI GAN

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

TRAPPED IN MEMORIES!

• The cursed sword Dáinsleif plans to take every bit of Moonstar, from heart to soul.

•As the sentient sword combs through Dani's memories, what secrets will it unlock?

• And will Dani wake up before it's too late?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #4 (OF 5)

Ashley Allen (W) • Germán Peralta (A) COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN • MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI

A SIBLING RIVALRY!

• Magik and Colossus meet the great witch Baba Yaga, and she is not happy to see them!

• With their relationship out of step, will the Rasputins be able to hold her off?

• Or will Baba Yaga damage the siblings' future beyond repair?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #5 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • NICO LEON (A)

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

VERSUS ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER

BY INHYUK LEE

Variant cover by Gerald Parel

AN ALLIANCE AGAINST THE HAND!

• Psylocke and Elektra must put aside their differences to save Jubilee from the Snakeroot Clan!

• But can these two murderous assassins overcome their bloodlust and fulfill their heroic destinies?

• And will Psylocke's past with the Hand come back to bite her…or to help her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE #5 (OF 5)

Erica Schultz (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A)

Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

Now that Rogue knows the truth about her past, will she ever be forgiven for the pain she caused? Could she ever forgive herself?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #4

Benjamin Percy (W) • Geoff Shaw (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE • VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

MOB LIFE!

The gangster HAMMERHEAD has cottoned on to DEADPOOL's secret. But WADE can't be bought… No wait, that's not right. Wade can totally be bought. That's his whole deal as a mercenary… OH, Hammerhead has the 'Pool by the floats, that's what it is, and whatever choice he makes, someone close to him will wind up DEAD!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #5

Tim Seeley (W) • PHILIP TAN (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE HORSEMAN OF DEATH!

CABLE has cleared one X-FORCER of murder and suspects another. But when a fight against the NASTY BOYS goes south, the truth stands revealed – and it may just put X-Force six feet under!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GENERATION X-23 #4

JODY HOUSER (W) • Marco Renna (A)

COVER BY PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

X-23 ON THE HUNT!

LAURA KINNEY is through playing nice. The Facility has her friends, and they have her sister. And not a damn thing on Earth will stand between her and their safety. They want "X-23, the perfect killer"? Oh, they've got it! SNIKT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #20

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Martín Cóccolo (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN • VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI • CLASSIFIED SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SAVAGE CHAMPION!

The shocking events of last issue culminate in a showdown over a century in the making. Who or what are the SAVAGE CHAMPIONS? Sharpen your claws for the fight of WOLVERINE's life…and a twist that'll have ramifications for Wolverine books going forward!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #28

Gail Simone (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO SABBATINI

WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY DOMENICO CARBONE

ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DOMENICO CARBONE

Our wildest UNCANNY story yet continues!

• A mysterious turn of events brings the NEW MUTANTS to the UNCANNY X-MEN, and the Outliers are nowhere to be found!

• All this plus the SECRET of Graymalkin Prison's INMATE X revealed at last! Who is this incredibly lethal mutant powerhouse, and what does it mean for mutantkind?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WICCAN & HULKLING: RAID OF ULTRON #1

JOSH TRUJILLO, WYATT KENNEDY, ZOE TUNNELL & MORE (W) LUCIANO VECCHIO, RACHAEL STOTT & MORE (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WICCAN & HULKLING REUNITE WITH FAMILY…AND DANGER!

Wiccan & Hulkling gather their known & beloved friends and family to celebrate their wedding anniversary – but everything goes awry when Ultron arrives to reclaim Vision and Viv! Join a group of exciting Marvel talent and rising stars for this year's Marvel's Voices: Pride, centering on Marvel's fan-favorite gay couple and their amazing friends to help defeat the evil and re-center community in times of darkness!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIAS: RED BAND #3 (OF 5)

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • Geraldo Borges (A) • Cover by DAVID MACK

VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Tammetta

THE POSTCARD KING!

Jessica and Typhoid Mary finally get their hands on their prime suspect…THE POSTCARD KING, a deranged man who uses letters to influence his victims. But as they untangle his ramblings, a darker truth emerges — a secret network of murderers may be at play. But who is the puppet master pulling their strings?

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

DAREDEVIL #3

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPENA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

A DANGEROUS OMEN!

The paranoia and fear marking the all-new era of Daredevil reached horrifying new heights! Alone and targeted by a villain he doesn't fully understand, Matt Murdock and Daredevil are at the dead center of a calamitous conspiracy! PLUS! The return of Ben Urich! How will his path intersect with Daredevil's this time?! Is he on the side of the angels?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WONDER MAN #3 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • FARID KARAMI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM POLLINA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOR THE LOVE OF WONDER MAN!

• PATSY WALKER, the ever-elegant HELLCAT, is chasing down the murderer of a famed Hollywood agent.

• Was she looking for love? No. Has she found it? Ask Simon Williams…

• Unless he's the murderer, that wouldn't end well for either of them!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #5

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS • WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

ADVANCED IRON MAN VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

ADVANCED IRON MAN ATTACKS!

• Madame Masque and A.I.M. have won. They unleashed their very own battle armor made from the new technology built by the "new Tony Stark" and now it wants to kill the real Tony Stark.

• Tony must confront his own nightmares before he can survive.

• But even if he makes it out of this one alive…he will witness the creation of his newest enemy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THE SENTRY #3 (OF 4)

Paul Jenkins (W) • Christian Rosado (A) • COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

Variant cover by EMA LUPACCHINO • VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON

A HERO'S DUTY…AND A HEARTBREAKING FAREWELL!

• The Golden Guardian faces his most human challenge yet! SENTRY must say goodbye to his beloved companion, even as chaos erupts across New York City.

• Can BOB REYNOLDS hold back the VOID when grief threatens to consume him?

• Guest-starring THE INCREDIBLE HULK, IRON MAN and the FANTASTIC FOUR as the crystalline threat escalates!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

KNULL #5 (OF 5)

Al Ewing & TOM WALTZ (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LET THERE BE LIGHT!

Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more…and he comes UPGRADED for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, HELA OF ASGARD, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?! Whatever happens, the Marvel Universe will never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #3 (OF 5)

Dan Abnett (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A) • Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

VARIANT COVER BY LELIO BONACCORSO

• A Kymellian mathematician has just developed the ultimate decryption algorithm – but for reasons of Galactic Union security, that CAN'T be allowed to happen.

• Time for MAXIMUS of the Inhumans to send in his Imperial Guardians – GAMORA, CAPTAIN MARVEL, AMADEUS CHO, DARKHAWK and COSMIC GHOST RIDER – for a little cleanup operation.

• Trouble is, the Shi'ar Empire want the algorithm too, and they've tasked their Superguardians to retrieve it. Are things going to go well? You do the math.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PUNISHER #4

Benjamin Percy (W) • JOSÉ LUIS SOARES (A) • COVER BY David Marquez

WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT BY GEOFF SHAW • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM

BATTERED, BRUISED & BLOODIED!

Frank Castle is on the run – from TOMBSTONE, from JIGSAW and from the ghosts of his past! Like a wounded animal with hunters flanking on all sides, Frank will have one choice: FIGHT OR DIE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #6

DEREK LANDY (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A)

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO VILLANELLI

THREE SORCERERS SUPREME?!

Strange and Angela discover that someone is killing high-ranking magical beings across the Nine Realms…and Stephen may be the next target! The sudden appearance of a mysterious portal leads Strange back to MIDGARD, where he's reunited with CLEA and comes face-to-face with Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme WANDA MAXIMOFF! But is the killer targeting them too?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #5 (OF 5)

PEACH MOMOKO, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE! (W/A)

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE CLIMACTIC STAR-STUDDED FINALE!

SAI is joined by a cavalcade of artists for this jam-packed issue of what is sure to be the most unique series on the shelves today!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SORCERER SUPREME #6

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A) • COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN • VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

A MOTHER'S NIGHTMARE!

When Wanda journeys to THE FAR REALMS to confront THE IN-BETWEENER, she receives an S.O.S. message from SOMNUS – the King of Dreams. NIGHTMARE has taken her son WICCAN hostage, and Wanda and Somnus must fight through his dreamscape to get him back! But this is one nightmare they may not be waking up from…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #10

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

Paolo Villanelli (A)

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A TANGLED THREAD!

Mysterio has spun a master plan for Ghost-Spider, Black Tarantula and Hammerhead! Can Gwen outsmart him, or will she lose herself in his webs?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #4 (of 5)

YIFAN JIANG (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

IRON FIST VARIANT COVER BY LEO CHIOLA

THE SWORD OF A WAR GOD STRIKES – AND REALITY BLEEDS!

The stakes have never been higher! The K'UN-LUN saga explodes into its most epic chapter yet as LIN FENG embraces his darkest destiny and LIN LIE risks everything to stop him. With the return of DANNY RAND and the legendary IMMORTAL WEAPONS, shocking transformations and a jaw-dropping new look for IRON FIST, this issue sets the stage for a status-quo shake-up that will reverberate across the MARVEL UNIVERSE. Plus: ELEKTRA, AERO and WHITE TIGER join the fight in a showdown that will leave fans breathless. Don't miss the moment that changes the future of K'UN-LUN forever!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #10

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

BLACK CAT and VENOM risk the unthinkable to return home. If they could do it all over again…how might their lives (and their loves) be different? This time, there are no clean getaways!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ASTONISHING MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • Alessandro Miracolo & Ig Guara (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY Paco Medina

MILES MORALES and his AMAZING FRIENDS! Need all the help they can get! Spider-Man does whatever a spider can – but he'll need hand from his super-powered friends (and frenemies) to handle Bumbler's string of art robberies, Hightail's super-speedy secret mission and Frost Pharaoh's assault on Brooklyn Visions Academy! Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man Infinity Comic (2025) #1-6 for the first time in print!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T…$5.99

INFERNAL HULK #7

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY PERE PEREZ

INFERNAL HULK vs. the X-MEN!

When Infernal Hulk exerts mysterious control over all mutantkind, drawing them to his growing army in the horrific LIVING CITY, can the X-Men resist the call? Can they save mutantkind from their monstrous new leader? And when Hulk attacks them head-on, which of them will he try to kill…and which will he recruit?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #4

Jed MacKay (W) • Devmalya Pramanik (A) • COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA • VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

LOCKED UP!

Marc Spector has been locked up for weeks. IN THIS ISSUE: THE AFTERMATH! As Moon Knight, Marc has been able to escape his fate and cheat death, but have his allies in the Midnight Mission been so fortunate?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MORTAL THOR #10

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ONE AGAINST THE WORLD!

• Sigurd Jarlson has become a thorn in Roxxon's side…and the King of Roxxon has finally noticed him.

• But Sigurd's noticed Dario Agger too. He wants answers – he wants justice – and he'll go as high as he has to to get them.

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is heading for the top.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #4 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Ig Guara (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

COSMIC VARIANT cover by E.J. SU • Variant cover by VON RANDAL

KNULL'S MASTER PLAN! COSMIC POWER! ASGARDIAN FURY! THE KING OF MONSTERS UNLEASHED!

• GODZILLA has absorbed the POWER COSMIC – and now even the gods tremble!

• Can THOR, BETA RAY BILL and the might of ASGARD stop a kaiju that wields GALACTUS' energy?

• Or will KNULL, the KING IN BLACK, turn the chaos into his ultimate weapon? Guest-starring SILVER SURFER, the X-MEN and DOCTOR DOOM!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

ALIEN: KING KILLER #2 (OF 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by DAVID YARDIN

Variant Cover by ACO • Variant Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY

On a world already overrun by Xenomorphs, the few remaining humans survive under the protection of a trio of mysterious warlords known as the Three Kings. But there is one other human who can hold his own against the alien horde, the wanderer Idris. And now Idris is coming for the first of the Kings. What is Idris' secret connection to humanity's apparent saviors – and why does he want to burn the last bastion of humanity down to the ground?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #4 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN & ROLAND BOSCHI (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

A tournament of the world's fiercest fighters has been decimated after a Predator's lethal hunt. As the Yautja zeroes in on the few survivors left standing, one warrior's true purpose is finally unmasked. With deadly danger from within and without, it's kill or be killed. Will the Predator collect its final trophy?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #4 (OF 4)

JOSH TRUJILLO (W) • ANDREA Di VITO (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

Movie Homage Variant Cover by PERE PÉREZ • VS. Variant Cover by Edwin GALMON

Homage Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

A showdown for the ages! It's ape vs. ape vs. the Fantastic Four vs. Doctor Doom! And even if the FF manage to turn the tide, is there any escape from the Planet of the Apes? Marvel's first crossover with the Planet of the Apes comes to a stunning and startling conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – CASSIAN ANDOR #1 (WDC)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by LUKE ROSS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

MANDALORIAN & GROGU VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Photo Variant Cover Also Available

CELEBRATING TEN YEARS OF ROGUE ONE!

Before the heist that shook the galaxy, a lone REBEL operative walks into danger. CASSIAN ANDOR infiltrates the lawless maze of KAFRENE, racing against troopers, bounty hunters and time itself in a tense espionage thriller. Set prior to Rogue One – the critically praised blockbuster hailed as one of the best STAR WARS films – return to the grit and glory of a REBELLION on the brink.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #3 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

HEADSHOT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

MANDALORIAN & GROGU VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

BETRAYAL ON JANIX!

• LAWSON is hunted by an assassin and an officer from his own department!

• Help comes from an unlikely ally – a crime lord named VARIO, who has his own hidden agenda.

• And MAUL begins his preparation for a job in Janix by kidnapping a member of the police force!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #2 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • jethro morales & roi mercado (A) • Cover by phil noto

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO VILLANELLI • VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MANDALORIAN & GROGU VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

HUNTED BY DARTH VADER!

• PRINCESS LEIA, CHEWBACCA, ARTOO-DETOO and SEE-THREEPIO scramble to track down an informant in the BLACK SPIRE OUTPOST!

• Will they escape a trap set by VADER himself?

• What is Oga's grand plan to play both the Rebellion and the Empire?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

BLOOD HUNT OMNIBUS HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER

Written by JED MACKAY, ZEB WELLS, JUSTINA IRELAND, CODY ZIGLAR, CHERYL EATON, DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER,

LUIGI ZAGARIA, ERIC GAPSTUR, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DANNY LORE, CAVAN SCOTT, BRYAN EDWARD HILL, JASON LOO, PREETI CHHIBBER, ASHLEY ALLEN, STEVE FOXE, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, THOMAS WALTZ, RYAN NORTH

& AL EWING

Penciled by Pepe Larraz, Sara Pichelli, John Romita Jr., Marcelo Ferreira, Christopher Campana,

Brent Peeples, Daniel Picciotto, C.F. Villa, Farid Karami, Danny Earls, Pasqual Ferry, Vincenzo Carratù, Kev Walker, Germán Peralta, Adam Gorham, Enid Balám, Jesús Hervás, Lynne Yoshii, Robert Gill,

Juan José Ryp, Ivan Fiorelli, Alessandro Cappuccio, Devmalya Pramanik & Juan Ferreyra

Covers by PEPE LARRAZ & ALEX ROSS

The full, blood-drenched saga of the Marvel Universe vs. vampires!

The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the world in blood. Earth's final night has fallen – can its greatest heroes stem the tide? The broken Avengers join the fighters of Moon Knight's Midnight Mission and unlikely allies Bloodline and Dracula in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor Strange. But in the wake of these apocalyptic events, what is left of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme? And even if the world can be saved, how will it be changed? Featuring Spider-Men, Wolverines, the Hulk, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, Venom and more of your favorite heroes – and monsters – nobody will be safe from the Blood Hunt! Collecting BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1-5, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #49, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1-3, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #21-22, AVENGERS (2023) #14-16, BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1-3, STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1-3, HULK: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1, BLOOD HUNTERS (2024) #1-4, DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #15-17, DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1-3, UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1-3, MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1-3, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1, X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – JUBILEE (2024) #1, X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK (2024) #1, X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – PSYLOCKE (2024) #1, X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE (2024) #1, WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1-4, FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #21-22, VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2023) #5-7, VENOM (2021) #33-34 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN.

1224 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96665-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLOOD HUNT OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS COVER [DM ONLY]

1224 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96666-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS HC

ADAM KUBERT COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY & MIKE DRUCKER

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, GORAN PARLOV, MICHAEL WALSH, JUAN FRIGERI, JOE QUINONES, CHRIS BACHALO, CHIP ZDARSKY, MICHAEL ALLRED, PAULO SIQUEIRA, MARK BAGLEY & PASQUAL FERRY

Covers by ADAM KUBERT, CHIP ZDARSKY & PAULO SIQUEIRA

Celebrated writer Chip Zdarsky puts Peter Parker front and center!

Spidey and his ol' pal the Human Torch learn that the Kingpin is still a force to be reckoned with! The web-slinger lands right in the middle of the Tinkerer's family feud! Peter's "sister" returns, J. Jonah Jameson makes a shocking discovery and they all end up in a world without a Spider-Man – where Norman Osborn reigns supreme! Plus: Zdarsky teams with legend Mark Bagley to tell Peter's life story as if he aged in real time! And what if Spidey never took off the symbiote suit? Collecting PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (2017) #1-6, #297-310 and ANNUAL (2018) #1; SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY (2019) #1-6 and ANNUAL (2021) #1; SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW (2021) #1-5 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2017 (SECRET EMPIRE).

936 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96997-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS HC CHIP ZDARSKY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

936 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96999-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS HC PAULO SIQUEIRA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

936 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96998-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN LEGACY: LEGION OMNIBUS HC

MIKE DEL MUNDO COVER –

NEW PRINTING!

Written by SI SPURRIER

Penciled by TAN ENG HUAT, JORGE MOLINA, PAUL DAVIDSON & KHOI PHAM

Covers by MIKE DEL MUNDO & KAARE ANDREWS

Acclaimed writer Si Spurrier's complete saga of the son of Charles Xavier!

Legion is the world's most powerful and unstable mutant and prodigal son to Professor X. But in the aftermath of his father's tragic death, David Haller finally will attempt to tame his fractured mind, conquer his inner demons and embrace his legacy! But first Legion will have to overcome two new villains – one lurking within his own psyche and the other hiding among the X-Men! He'll turn down an invitation to join the team, but the young mutant Blindfold will catch his eye! Will their uncanny romance change mutantkind's fate? Legion will deal with his mother issues and face the man who killed his father as he moves toward a climactic showdown with the monster in his own mind! You've never known a hero like him! Collecting X-MEN LEGACY (2012) #1-24.

528 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96995-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN LEGACY: LEGION OMNIBUS HC

KAARE ANDREWS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

528 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96996-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WAY OF X OMNIBUS HC

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI COVER

Written by SI SPURRIER

Penciled by BOB QUINN, JAN BAZALDUA, RAFAEL PIMENTEL, NETHO DIAZ, PHIL NOTO, LEE GARBETT, JAVIER PIÑA,

PACO MEDINA, ANDREA DI VITO & MORE

Covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & TONY DANIEL

Nightcrawler takes the spotlight as Si Spurrier explores mutantkind's Krakoan age!

On Krakoa, mutantkind has built a new Eden – but there are serpents in the garden. Snared by questions of death, law and love, only Nightcrawler can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he – and the curious crew he assembles – can help mutants defeat their inner darkness and find the Way of X! With Pixie on point, Juggernaut as a one-man riot squad and a cadre of fan favorites on call, Professor X's son, Legion, hosts this unique team in the psychedelic mindspace called the Altar. But will David Haller succumb to his madness once again? Who is the Skinjacker possessing innocent mutants? Will Arakkii badass Weaponless Zsen be friend or foe? And why is Kurt Wagner growing horns? That won't be the most surprising transformation coming for Nightcrawler – in this world or the one reshaped by Sinister! Plus: Kurt reunites with Mystique, as his definitive origin is revealed at last! Collecting WAY OF X (2021) #1-5, X-MEN: THE ONSLAUGHT REVELATION (2021) #1, LEGION OF X (2022) #1-10, X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X (2023) #1, UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN (2023) #1-5, X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS (2023) #1 and NIGHTCRAWLERS (2023) #1-3.

764 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96993-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WAY OF X OMNIBUS HC TONY DANIEL COVER [DM ONLY]

764 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96994-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC GIL KANE COVER

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, JIM SHOOTER & ROGER MCKENZIE with TONY ISABELLA, LEN WEIN, CHRIS CLAREMONT, BILL MANTLO, GERRY CONWAY, GIL KANE, JO DUFFY, DON GLUT & DON MCGREGOR

Penciled by BOB BROWN, GENE COLAN & GIL KANE with JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE, GEORGE TUSKA,

SAL BUSCEMA, LEE ELIAS, CARMINE INFANTINO, FRANK ROBBINS, FRANK MILLER, ALAN KUPPERBERG & TOM SUTTON

Covers by GIL KANE & GENE COLAN

1970s classics packed with new characters, key moments and gritty art!

Within these pages, the Black Widow bids farewell to both her partnership and romance with Daredevil – while his new girlfriend Heather Glenn's powerful father harbors secrets that threaten to bring their world crashing down. Meanwhile, another lost love – Karen Page – finds herself in danger in Los Angeles! First appearances of Torpedo and Paladin expand Marvel's roster of heroes, but it's Bullseye's deadly debut that makes history in Hell's Kitchen! Plus: legendary team-ups with Black Panther, Namor, and Ghost Rider – and the arrival of Frank Miller! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #120-158 and ANNUAL (1967) 4, GHOST RIDER (1973) #20, MARVEL PREMIERE (1972) #39-40 and #43, and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #8.

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96848-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC GENE COLAN COVER [DM ONLY]

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96849-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1: OUR SECRET WARS TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by BEN HARVEY

A new era for Captain America begins here!

While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed — for better and for worse. Steve Rogers awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify. And when a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? What will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future? Plus: Who is David Colton, and can Steve trust him to have his back as they infiltrate a hostile country with the new Howling Commandos? Experience the untold tale of Captain America's first encounter with Doctor Doom as Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti team up for a game-changing run! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2025) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96403-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING TPB

Written by RYAN NORTH

Penciled by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Hulk proves he's the strongest one there is!

Get ready for nonstop action in the mighty Marvel manner from the writer of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM and SQUIRREL GIRL and the artist of PSYLOCKE and ASTONISHING ICEMAN! We all know Hulk is incredible, but is he really stronger than everything? Dinosaurs? Planets? Gravity? Cosmic forces?! Find out here – because when we say Hulk takes on all-comers, we really mean it! His path of destruction leads him from prehistoric Earth to the center of the galaxy, where he'll fight a supermassive black hole! Will the uncaring force of physics be enough to end Hulk's rampage at last? Or will the Jade Giant conquer the cosmos itself?! Find out in this guaranteed smash hit! Collecting HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96892-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE SUPERIOR FOES OF SPIDER-MAN TPB

Written by NICK SPENCER, JAMES ASMUS, ELLIOTT KALAN & TOM PEYER

Penciled by STEVE LIEBER, RICH ELLIS, CARMEN CARNERO, PEPE LARRAZ, SIYA OUM, NUNO PLATI,

GERARDO SANDOVAL & WILL SLINEY

Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

Spider-Man's deadliest foes, in their own book at last!

No, not him. Or him. Or her. Or them. We're talking Boomerang! The Shocker! Speed Demon! Overdrive! The new Beetle! Wait, has she even met Spidey? What are these guys trying to pull? Well, isn't that the big question as this questionable quintet set about attempting to prove they're Superior to any sextet? Can they stand each other's company long enough to get their hands on the legendary item that will put them in charge of the New York mob? Find out when Boomerang demands: "Bring me the head of Silvio Silvermane!" There's bickering, backstabbing and betrayal as the Sinister almost-Six prove that while there's no "I" in "team," there's both an "I" and a "me" in "crime." Collecting THE SUPERIOR FOES OF SPIDER-MAN (2013) #1-17.

376 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96893-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

PUNISHER: CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES TPB

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Penciled by JOHN McCREA

Cover by John McCrea

The Punisher takes on Marvel's greatest heroes!

Daredevil, the Man Without Fear. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. And the Best There Is, Wolverine. Alone, each of them has been made to look a fool by the Punisher. But now, these three heroes have banded together with the aim of finally bringing Frank Castle's killing spree to an end. And things go from bad to worse when the Incredible Hulk shows up! But whose side will the green goliath be on? The Punisher's days as a lethal vigilante may be numbered, but don't count him out yet. This is his book, after all — and when Garth Ennis writes Frank, anything can happen! Collecting PUNISHER (2001) #33-37.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97055-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: THE OTHER TPB

Written by PETER DAVID, REGINALD HUDLIN & J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Penciled by PAT LEE, MIKE WIERINGO & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by JOE QUESADA

The startling story that turned the wall-crawler's world upside down!

Haunted by unsettling dreams. Disturbed by a growing sense of dread. Convinced that people are out to get him. Spider-Man faces his biggest threat yet — a foe so insidious he can't hope to handle it alone. With friends like Reed Richards, Stephen Strange and Hank Pym, he won't have to. But can even the world's greatest minds change the course of fate? And if they could, would they dare? Having finally accepted his fate, Peter Parker decides to put the red and blue tights in the closet and spend some quality time with Aunt May and MJ. But the deadly Morlun has other plans! Beaten to the edge of death by the one foe he has never defeated, hovering in a place short of heaven or hell, Spidey must embark on a journey unlike anything he's ever experienced. Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #525-528, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2005) #1-4 and MARVEL KNIGHTS SPIDER-MAN (2004) #19-22.

288 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97054-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 8 –

REVENGE OF RABBLE TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by LUIGI ZAGARIA & MARCO RENNA

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

The continuing adventures of Miles Morales, super-hero sensation of the 21st century!

Inari and White Cat, two super-thieves with everything to lose, are running wild in Brooklyn – and with Spider-Man still reeling from the God War, the battle against these new foes might be the straw that breaks the camel's back. To catch a pair of super-thieves, he'll need a little help from someone who knows a thing or two about stealing! Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, is the best in the business – and she's here to lend a helping paw! But can Miles trust her?! Then Spider-Man's bitter enemy Rabble returns – and she is still hellbent on vengeance! But in her bloody quest to destroy Miles, she's about to open a pandora's box of horrors – starting with the deadlier-than-ever Assessor! Who will aid Spidey in the fight of his life?! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #37-42.

152 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96333-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN TPB

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACYNSKI

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

One of the most important Spider-Man writers returns to the webbed wonder!

That's right, J. Michael Straczynski is back – but this time, he's digging into a vastly different part of Spidey history! Jump back with us to Peter Parker's college days at Empire State University with Gwen Stacy, Harry Osborn, Mary Jane Watson and Flash Thompson! But not everything is rosy and happy as a new evil rears its head in a way that's sure to impact Peter's future! Evangeline represents foes who will twist Spider-Man's brain – and yours! But when Peter is injured, both Gwen and MJ will rush to his aid – and our hero finds himself torn between them! Will his fateful decision end up hurting his best friend, Harry? Get ready for turmoil that is as emotional as it is inter-dimensional! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96472-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 3: MUTANT PROTECTOR TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & MIKE HENDERSON

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Adamantium meets Silver as Saladin Ahmed's action-packed run continues!

When Wolverine crosses paths with the mercenary Silver Sable on a mission to save a cadre of Morlocks, you can bet the sparks will fly! But are they on the same side? Who's got Logan in their sights? And why is Wolverine soon throwing down with his old friends in Alpha Flight? As a lethal weapon is unleashed, get ready to find out if – and why – Department H has found a way to kill the unkillable mutant who was once their greatest asset! Plus: Discover a secret memory that was disclosed to Wolverine at the end of HOUSE OF M and learn how it leads Wolverine to become the head of an organized crime family! Collecting WOLVERINE (2024) #13-16 and material from GIANT-SIZE HOUSE OF M (2025) #1.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96089-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE X-MEN BY PEACH MOMOKO VOL. 4: CHILDREN'S WHEREABOUTS TPB

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Peach Momoko's visionary reimagination of Marvel's mutants concludes!

Has Hisako been saved?! Find out as the climactic battle begins between Armor and Shadow King in the Astral Plane! But what secrets does Kageyama still hold? And what of the Children of the Atom's dependence on his power? As the X-Men lick their wounds after a climactic battle, Armor's fate is decided. Exactly what happened to her when she chased Shadow King into the astral plane? Meanwhile, anti-mutant sentiment is on the rise – and Kageyama proclaims death to Hisako! But one thing is for sure: The X-Men aren't going to go down without a fight! Who will survive the ultimate experience?! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #19-24.

152 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95835-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE TPB

Written by SABIR PIRZADA

Penciled by PAUL DAVIDSON

Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

Ghost Riders past, present and future unite!

When a strange group of new villains sets their sinister plan in motion, Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, Kushala, Fantasma, Hellverine and more must combine forces to save the world. But just who is the Spirit of Violence, and what horrors do they bring from Johnny Blaze's and Danny Ketch's pasts? Forget everything you thought you knew about Ghost Rider and get ready for your favorite flaming-skulled furies to know torment – none more so than Johnny Blaze! Torn apart literally, metaphorically and otherwise, Blaze may not make it out of this titanic tale alive! This one is not for the faint of heart! Collecting SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96509-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

THE GOBLIN'S LAST STAND TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #7 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE & GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by GIL KANE, JOHN ROMITA SR. & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Tragedy strikes as the tension-torn adventures of

comics' most put-upon hero continue!

Stan Lee, John Romita Sr., Gil Kane and Gerry Conway bring you new characters like the Gibbon and the return of iconic adversaries like Doctor Octopus and Kraven the Hunter! It's enough excitement to give a hero an ulcer – and it does! Spidey also teams up with Doctor Strange against a mystic threat, goes toe-to-toe in a fight against the Incredible Hulk and faces Hammerhead – the only gangster with more steel in his dome than in his gun! But the drama reaches its peak when the Green Goblin kidnaps Gwen Stacy in the story that shocked a generation and cemented the Goblin's name as the definition of evil. Don't miss this seminal chapter in Spidey's history! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #105-123 and material from FOOM (1973) #1 and #3.

448 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96779-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: CRASH & BURN TPB

Volume #19 in the Iron Man

Epic Collections

Written by LEN KAMINSKI, JAMES ROBINSON & MORE

Penciled by TOM MORGAN, KEVIN HOPGOOD,

GENE COLAN, COLIN MACNEIL & MORE

Cover by KEVIN HOPGOOD

The modular armor and Hulkbuster debut in stories that inspired the '90s animated series!

Tony Stark is in big trouble – and we mean big – when the towering menace Ultimo returns! With Tony's remote-piloted Iron Man destroyed, it falls on James Rhodes, A.K.A. War Machine, to take on Ultimo – along with an "Iron Legion" of surprising allies donning classic armors! When Tony at last returns to action, he has a new modular suit with some fresh tricks that makes him even more invincible than ever. And he'll need it when some bad word on the street about his company leads Shell-head into conflict with Deathlok, Venom, the New Warriors and Thunderstrike! When the Hulk drops by, Tony will have to pull out all the stops. Get ready for Iron Man to go full Hulkbuster for the first time! What does it all mean for the future of Stark Enterprises? Plus: a suspenseful team-up with Captain America! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #298-309 and ANNUAL (1970) #15, and TALES OF SUSPENSE (1995) #1.

448 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96529-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION:

X X BABY TPB

Volume #2 in the Deadpool

Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by DANIEL WAY & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI

Penciled by SHAWN CRYSTAL, PACO MEDINA,

CARLO BARBERI, TAN ENG HUAT, PHILIP BOND & BONG DAZO

Cover by JASON PEARSON

Continuing Daniel Way's riotous run writing

the Merc with a Mouth!

Deadpool wants to be two things in life: a pirate and an X-Man! So, after a stint on the high seas, he decides to make the X-Men love him by…assassinating the father of one of their students?! Then Wade Wilson pays a visit to a certain wisecracking wall-crawler's friendly neighborhood – or is it? Deadpool doesn't play second banana to anybody, especially not Spider-Man! But Wade had better deal if he wants to survive the threat of Hit-Monkey! Neither X-Man nor Amazing Friend, is Deadpool fit to stand alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes? When Doctor Bong clones the Secret Avengers, Deadpool must fight beside the real deals – and try not to shoot the wrong guys! Plus: A bunch of good Draculas hire Deadpool to fight a bunch of bad Draculas! Collecting DEADPOOL (2008) #13-31.

464 PGS./Parental Advisory …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96714-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR

EPIC COLLECTION: FRIGHTFUL TPB

Volume #2 in the Ultimate

Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by MIKE CAREY & MARK MILLAR

Penciled by JAE LEE, GREG LAND & MITCH BREITWEISER

Cover by GREG LAND

The Fantastic Four's reimagining continues with the Marvel Zombies' horrific debut!

A classic villain makes his debut in Ultimate form, turning the Baxter Building into a virtual trap set to capture and eliminate the fledgling adventurers. But what does that mean for the skyscraper's other denizens – including Johnny and Sue's father? And who has the power to outthink Reed Richards? Then, from a hidden race, she comes to steal the heart of the Human Torch. Meet the beautiful elemental Inhuman called Crystal! But when Reed uses his scientific genius to contact an Earth in a surprisingly familiar parallel dimension, the team is not ready for the frightful version of the FF they are soon to meet! Plus: The Storm family's shocking secret is finally revealed! Ultimate Namor sets his sights on ruling the planet! And a guilt-ridden Reed attempts to undo his greatest failure – using time travel to cure the Thing. But be careful what you wish for! Collecting ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR (2003) #19-32 and ANNUAL (2005) #1.

400 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96799-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW X-MEN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: PLANET X TPB

Volume #3 in the New X-Men

Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, PHIL JIMENEZ

& MARC SILVESTRI

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Concluding acclaimed writer Grant Morrison's

revolutionary run!

Watch out – here comes tomorrow! Logan and Cyclops join the mysterious Fantomex in an exploration of the Weapon Plus Program – the secret government project that created Wolverine! But what they find within may be more frightening than their worst nightmares. Next, Magneto – the X-Men's greatest adversary – was thought dead. But now the Master of Magnetism is back, and where he was hiding will shatter the lives of everyone at Xavier's Mansion. If they even survive his latest attack, can the X-Men prevent his planned genocide of the entire human race? Not without a fiery final confrontation with the Phoenix! Once the dust has settled, get ready to flash-forward 150 years into the future and discover an Earth where humanity is decimated – and what's left of the X-Men fight against the forces of genetic homogenization! Collecting NEW X-MEN (2001) #142-154.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$42.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96710-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION:

MUTANT MASSACRE TPB

Volume #14 in the X-Men

Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

& ROGER STERN with TOM DeFALCO & JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by MARC SILVESTRI, MARK BRIGHT

& JON BOGDANOVE with ALAN DAVIS, BUTCH GUICE,

BRET BLEVINS, KEITH POLLARD, RICK LEONARDI,

BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Revisit the shocking, first-ever X-Men crossover event!

The Mutant Massacre was an epochal event in comics, confirming once and for all that Uncanny X-Men was the cutting edge of comics action and drama. It begins when the Marauders go on a savage hunt for Morlocks – and they don't mind slaying any X-Men who get in the way. Future X-Legends Psylocke and Longshot get their feet wet as members in good standing, while Wolverine has his first legendary battle with the vicious Sabretooth! Plus: The X-Men take on the Avengers and the Fantastic Four! Legendary writer Chris Claremont and a cavalcade of Marvel's top artists, including John Romita Jr., Marc Silvestri, Alan Davis and Barry Windsor-Smith, unleash some of the most epic X-Men stories ever! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #211-219, SPIDER-MAN VS. WOLVERINE (1987) #1, FANTASTIC FOUR VS. X-MEN (1987) #1-4 and X-MEN VS. AVENGERS (1987) #1-4.

504 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96800-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

Written by Jess Harrold

Marvel Studios is proud to present the latest volume in its acclaimed Art of the Movie series

as Spider-Man swings back onto the silver screen!

Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he's ever faced before. In order to take on what's ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past! As Spider-Man: Brand New Day wows moviegoers the world over, discover the behind-the-scenes magic of the film's visual development – from early concept sketches to final character designs. Explore environments, costumes and exclusive insights from the next chapter for Marvel's neighborhood hero!

224 PGS./All Ages …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97026-0

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW SCHOOL DAY GN-TPB

Written by STEVE FOXE, MARCO RIZZO & MORE

Penciled by MARIO DEL PENNINO, ARIANNA FLOREAN, LELIO BONACCORSO, CLAUDIO SCIARRONE & MORE

Cover by ARIANNA FLOREAN

Over 20 Sensational Spider-Man adventures, including 15 brand new stories, the whole family can enjoy!

Teenage super hero Spider-Man has enough on his plate keeping New York City safe from the likes of Tarantula and Scorpion – but when you add in his life as high-schooler Peter Parker, things get really stressful. Luckily, Spidey's got web-shooters, Spider-Sense, some super-friends and a knack for creative problem-solving on his side! Marvel superstars including She-Hulk, the Scarlet Witch, Captain America and the Red Hulk join the fun in showdowns with deadly foes like Electro, Tombstone, the Spot, Mysterio, the Serpent Squad and more sinister super villains!

232 PGS./ Ages 7-10 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96619-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

MAY 2026 POSTERS – ON-SALE 5/06/26!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 03/23/26!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BY IBAN COELLO POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900915021

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900915121

DOOMQUEST #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900915221

PETER PARKER, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900912621

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 03/30/26, ON-SALE 06/03/26

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JUNE 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JUNE 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSEB [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 04/20/26, ON-SALE 06/03/26

MARVEL UNIVERSE JUNE 2026 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE JUNE 2026 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE JUNE 2026 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE JUNE 2026 POSTER 4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW MAY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE APRIL PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 03/23/26, ON-SALE 05/06/26

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #1

FOC 03/30/26, ON-SALE 05/13/26

FANTASTIC FOUR #11

SPECTACTULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #1

COMICS

FOC 04/06/26, ON-SALE 05/06/26

ALIEN: KING KILLER #2

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28

ASTONISHING MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #2

CYCLOPS #4

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #4

IRON MAN #5

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #4

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – CASSIAN ANDOR #1

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #4

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #4

X-MEN #29

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE OMEGA #1

FOC 04/06/26, ON-SALE 05/20/26

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1

FOC 04/13/26, ON-SALE 05/13/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT #1

BLACK CAT #10

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11

DOCTOR STRANGE #6

KNULL #5

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #4

MORTAL THOR #10

PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #5

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #3

UNCANNY X-MEN #28

WOLVERINE #20

FOC 04/13/26, ON-SALE 05/20/26

ALIAS: RED BAND #3

SILVER SURFER #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 04/13/26, ON-SALE 05/27/26

DOOMQUEST #1

FOC 04/20/26, ON-SALE 05/20/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #4

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #3

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #5

MOONSTAR #3

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #4

PUNISHER #4

ROGUE #5

SORCERER SUPREME #6

VENOM #258

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #4

X-MEN UNITED #3

FOC 04/20/26, ON-SALE 05/27/26

JLA/AVENGERS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 04/27/26, ON-SALE 05/27/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #2

DAREDEVIL #3

GENERATION X-23 #4

INFERNAL HULK #7

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #4

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #5

SENTRY #3

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #2

WICCAN & HULKLING: RAID OF ULTRON #1

WONDER MAN #3

X-MEN #30

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JUNE ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE JUNE PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 04/20/26, ON-SALE 06/03/26

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1

IRON MAN #6

FOC 04/27/26, ON-SALE 06/10/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #546 FACSIMILE EDITION

MORTAL THOR #11

COLLECTIONS

FOC 04/06/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

THE GOBLIN'S LAST STAND TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 06/17/26)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR

VOL. 8 – REVENGE OF RABBLE TPB (ON SALE 06/17/26)

NEW X-MEN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

PLANET X TPB (ON SALE 06/17/26)

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS HC

ADAM KUBERT COVER [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 09/16/26)

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS HC

CHIP ZDARSKY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 09/16/26)

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS HC

PAULO SIQUEIRA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 09/16/26)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW SCHOOL DAY GN-TPB

(ON SALE 06/17/26)

SPIDER-MAN: THE OTHER TPB (ON SALE 06/17/26)

THE SUPERIOR FOES OF SPIDER-MAN TPB

(ON SALE 06/17/26)

FOC 04/13/26

CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 1: OUR SECRET WARS TPB

(ON SALE 07/01/26)

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC GIL KANE COVER

(ON SALE 09/23/26)

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

GENE COLAN COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 09/23/26)

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: CRASH & BURN TPB

(ON SALE 06/24/26)

PUNISHER: CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES TPB

(ON SALE 06/24/26)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY –

THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC (ON SALE 08/05/26)

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE TPB (ON SALE 06/24/26)

WOLVERINE BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 3:

MUTANT PROTECTOR TPB (ON SALE 06/24/26)

FOC 04/20/26

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION:

FRIGHTFUL TPB (ON SALE 07/01/26)

ULTIMATE X-MEN BY PEACH MOMOKO VOL. 4:

CHILDREN'S WHEREABOUTS TPB (ON SALE 07/01/26)

WAY OF X OMNIBUS HC GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI COVER

(ON SALE 09/30/26)

WAY OF X OMNIBUS HC TONY DANIEL COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 09/30/26)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: MUTANT MASSACRE TPB

(ON SALE 07/01/26)

X-MEN LEGACY: LEGION OMNIBUS HC

MIKE DEL MUNDO COVER [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 09/30/26)

X-MEN LEGACY: LEGION OMNIBUS HC

KAARE ANDREWS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 09/30/26)

FOC 04/27/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN TPB (ON SALE 07/08/26)

BLOOD HUNT OMNIBUS HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER

(ON SALE 10/07/26)

BLOOD HUNT OMNIBUS HC

ALEX ROSS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/07/26)

DEADPOOL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

X X BABY TPB (ON SALE 07/08/26)

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING TPB (ON SALE 07/08/26)

