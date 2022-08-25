The Return of Tim Hunter for a Magical Crisis at DC Comics? (Spoilers)

Maybe we should call it a Magical Crisis. Maybe we should call it Books Of Magic Part Two. Tim Hunter was created by Neil Gaiman and John Bolton for the DC Comics series Books Of Magic, and was published in 1989, long before there was a Harry Potter on the sceen. But the similarities between the two spectacled schoolboy sorcerers are uncanny, though the source for both was probably the Arthurian Sword In The Stone/Once And Future King stories, and his look was based on John Bolton's own son. Tim Hunter, seen as having major magical potential that could save the world or damn it, is taken on a tour of the magical DC Universe by a series of guides familiar to the DC Universe, including some of the Endless.

After The Books Of Magic mini-series, Tim Hunter would appear in an ongoing Books Of Magic series from DC Vertigo, written by John Ney Rieber and drawn by Peter Gross, who would take over writing the series, followed by a relaunch from Dylan Horrocks that saw an older Tim Hunter. The New 52 reboot dropped all that and brought Tim Hunter, briefly, into Justice League Dark.

Recently Bleeding Cool has run some Dark Crisis gossip that magic is about to hit hard in the Dark Crisis series, but may also be there to set up a Magical Crisis to come in 2023. Swamp Thing may be setting up something similar in its Dark Crisis spinoff, while Batman Vs Robin by Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar will see the return from the dead of Alfred Pennyworth, and Damian getting possessed by the devil, gives a lot of pointers of the direction DC is heading for 2023.

And now Bleeding Cool has also been told that Tim Hunter will also be coming to Gotham as part of this storyline, fighting alongside Jakeem Thunder, both teaming up alongside Damian Wayne, to make a new magical trinity to take down Batman, under the guile of the Devil. Or a Devil. The solicitations name him as Nezha, recently seen as the Big Bad in Batman/Superman: World's Finest by Mark Waid and Dan Mora.

The third issue of Batman Vs Robin reads "Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world's greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island."

So a) Superman is in it and b) this is a magical run across the DC Universe. Batman Vs Robin is, to all intents and purposes, Books Of Magic II. This is attack on all major magic users in the DCU. It's not a good time to be in the Justice League Dark…

Spinning out of the events of both Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of the single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!

HOUSE OF SECRETS…HOUSE OF DEATH. In the wake of Damian Wayne's devastating attack on the Batcave, Bruce and Alfred are on the run and running out of time! Magic users across the planet are experiencing dangerous and deadly power flares, and Batman must solve this mystery before his friends and allies are turned to ash. To crack this case, the Dark Knight is going to need the help of one of the greatest masters of the magic arts on the planet…Zatanna! What awaits our ragtag group of heroes in the House of Secrets? Can Damian break free of Nezha's possession spell before he murders his own father? All this and more in the explosive second chapter of Batman vs. Robin!

Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world's greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne's disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We'll give you a hint: NO!

