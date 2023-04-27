The Theory Comes To T-Pub's July 2023 Solicits For New York Comic Con last year, I ran a review of the T-Pub graphic anthology, The Theory. They sold out of copies a few minutes later.

For New York Comic Con last year, I ran a review of the T-Pub graphic anthology, The Theory. They sold out of all their copies a few minutes later. But now the British graphic novel publishers are giving Americans a second change, by making The Theory available through Diamond Previews, as well as reprinting a couple of their Twisted Dark anthologies to boot. This is what I said of The Theory last year;

"different alien planets [are] being examined by an archaeologist to find out what killed their dominant sentient species, from viral outbreaks engineered in a lab for love, to AI that feasts on its hosts, to genetic engineering destroying a species. But each story has a coda, an external viewing point, each indicating another level behind it, and we see the real politics play out. First, a military interest in what these species may offer. And beyond that, another coda from another group indicates that something else, somewhere else, is going on and we are all being manipulated, both the characters in the story and maybe even you, the reader reading it. We are all part of one meta-narrative and we can take our place in it. What is the point of the choice and decisions we make if someone else can always supersede them? And that's The Theory, the concept, the canon, the lore, all wrapped up to eat its own tail."

Here are the full T-Pub solicits and solicitations for July 2023.

THEORY TP VOL 01 (MR)

T-PUB

MAY232056

(W) Neil Gibson, Forrest Helvie, David Court (A) Amrit Birdi, Atula Siriwardane, Cem Iroz, Davide Puppo, Jake Elphick, Jim Terry, Phil Buckenham, Vv Glass (CA) Abigail Harding

The Theory is the story about an astroarchaeologist working to save our future, and a time traveller striving to fix our past. With a lot of mystery, The Theory is composed of short powerful stories that combine into an overarching saga across space and time.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 22.99

TWISTED DARK GN (NEW PTG) VOL 03 (MR)

T-PUB

MAY232057

(W) Neil Gibson (A) Atula Siriwardane, Caspar Wijngaard, Hugo Wijngaard, Jake Elphick, Jan Wijngaard, Seb Antoniou (A / CA) Leonardo Gonzalez

Twisted Dark is the hit comic book detailing the darker side of humanity. Seemingly unconnected people from around the world reveal the dark side of their characters in shocking stories with twist endings. Gradually their action and decisions connect all the characters in the build up to a shattering conclusion.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 22.99

TWISTED DARK GN (NEW PTG) VOL 04 (MR)

T-PUB

MAY232058

(W) Neil Gibson (A) Atula Siriwardane, Caspar Wijngaard, Jake Elphick, Seb Antoniou, Jim Terry, Erol Debris, Novian Rivai (A / CA) Leonardo Gonzalez

Twisted Dark is the hit comic book detailing the darker side of humanity. Seemingly unconnected people from around the world reveal the dark side of their characters in shocking stories with twist endings. Gradually their action and decisions connect all the characters in the build up to a shattering conclusion.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 22.99