Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Embrace the Dark Side with Hot Toys Concept Art Darth Maul (Showcase)

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a closer look at the 1/6 scale Darth Maul Concept figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Darth Maul Concept Art figure inspired by early Star Wars: The Phantom Menace designs.

The collectible highlights a darker Sith look with jagged horns, red skin tattoos, and a more traditional outfit.

Star Wars fans get LED and non-LED lightsabers, plus standard and moving blades for dynamic Darth Maul posing.

Limited to 1,500 pieces, this Hot Toys Star Wars Darth Maul release is available now exclusively through Sideshow.

Darth Maul is one of the most visually iconic and narratively expanded Sith in Star Wars, evolving far beyond his original role. In early concept art for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Maul was envisioned as a nightmare-like enforcer, with artists experimenting with increasingly demonic designs before settling on his red-and-black tattoos and horned Zabrak appearance. His movie debut in the film established him as a silent, deadly apprentice to Darth Sidious, but Hot Toys captured this wicked Concept Art design with a special 1/6 scale figure.

Darth Maul was seemingly killed at the end of The Phantom Menace, but his story was dramatically expanded in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He returns to his wicked ways, as he stayed alive due to his rage and a desire for revenge. While the Concept Art does not capture these future story arcs, it perfectly captures the conceptualization process for bringing this legendary Sith to life. His horns are more jagged, his outfit is more traditional, but his tattooed red skin and lightsaber stay the same. An LED and a non-LED lightsaber are included along with standard and moving lightsaber blades, a must-have set of accessories for any Jedi or Sith. He was fun to pose with, just the right lighting, he truly embraces the Dark Side of the Force.

Beyond The Clone Wars, Maul has later appearances in the galaxy, including Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars Rebels. He becomes increasingly obsessed with revenge against Obi-Wan Kenobi, which ultimately leads to his final confrontation. The legacy of Darth Maul continues with the new ongoing Disney+ series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. Concept Art Maul is a creepy and fun addition to Hot Toys' ongoing Concept Art line and will pair well with the recently revealed Concept Art Anakin Skywalker. Star Wars fans can purchase one of these limited edition 1,500 pieces figures right now exclusively on Sideshow Collectibles. May the 4th be with you!

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