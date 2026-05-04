Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Clone Wars Anakin vs. Asajj TVC 2-Pack Coming to SDCC

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a new SDCC 2-pack for The Vintage Collection

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Star Wars The Vintage Collection SDCC 2026 exclusive inspired by Clone Wars micro-series action.

The 3.75-inch 2-pack recreates Anakin Skywalker vs. Asajj Ventress and their iconic Yavin 4 duel.

Anakin gets an updated portrait, robotic hand, battle-damaged look, while Asajj features 2003 series styling.

Packaged in VHS-inspired Star Wars box art, the set hits SDCC and Hasbro Pulse in July 2026 for $51.99.

Star Wars: Clone Wars was a simple, sweet, and fast-paced animated series created by Genndy Tartakovsky. It ran from 2003 to 2005 and captured key events of the Clone Wars that the movies skip over. The series consists of 25 short episodes and takes place between Episodes II and III. The micro-series was later retconned with the hit 2006 The Clone Wars series, but it still plays a big part for many Star Wars fans. Hasbro was sure to honor this micro-series at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, unveiling its new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive. Relive the iconic battle between Anakin Skywalker and Asajj Ventress on Yavin 4 once again.

This battle pushes Anakin beyond his usual limits, both physically and emotionally, showing his embrace of the Dark Side. Hasbro now brings both characters to life as new 3.75" figures that are nicely detailed with a more realistic design for each. Anakin is featured with his Padawan braid and golden robot hand, while Asajj is perfectly captured in her design right from the micro series. Hasbro has these two packaged in VHS packaging with artwork from the 2003 cartoon. Fans can find this special Star Wars exclusive at SDCC 2026 as well as at Hasbro Pulse in July 2026 for $51.99.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Anakin vs. Asajj (SDCC)

"Expand your collection with this premium set inspired by the STAR WARS Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series™ — reflecting an iconic moment where a flash of the dark side can be seen in Anakin. Anakin features an updated portrait sculpt, his robotic right hand, and a tattered "battle damaged" look, complete with a soft goods skirt."

"Comes with his signature blue-bladed Lightsaber™, unlit hilt, and an interchangeable left Force hand for poseability. The Asajj Ventress figure deco and sculpt include a new portrait head inspired specifically by the 2003 series, a soft goods skirt, and animation-inspired costume details in the torso and belt. Comes with red single- and double-bladed Lightsabers™ and unlit hilts. The set features collectible packaging with a "Saturday Morning Cartoons" style window box framed by a VHS player design."

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