Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Qui-Gon Jinn 1/6 Figure Announced

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including Hot Toys new Qui-Gon Jinn from The Phantom Menace

Article Summary Hot Toys celebrates Star Wars Day with a new Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Qui-Gon Jinn 1/6 scale figure reveal.

The limited 3,000-piece Artisan Edition features a new Liam Neeson likeness with rolling eyeballs and rooted hair.

Star Wars collectors get a removable Jedi robe, poncho, green light-up lightsaber, holograms, communicator, and hands.

The Hot Toys Exclusive Star Wars figure is expected to hit Sideshow soon, with pre-orders pending and a 2027 release.

May the 4th be with you! Star Wars Day is here, and with it, some brand new reveals for collectors. Hot Toys has just unveiled some brand new limited edition 1/6 scale figures, including Qui-Gon Jinn. This Jedi Master is known for his debut in The Phantom Menace as the master of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Unlike many members of the Jedi Council, Qui-Gon prioritizes compassion over his strict rules of the Order. Qui-Gon Jinn is now coming to life with a new limited-edition 3,000-piece Artisan Edition figure.

He will be a Hot Toys Exclusive, packed with detail and accessories, including a newly developed head sculpt. Collectors can display Qui-Gon in multiple ways, as he will come with a removable Jedi Robe and a poncho. He will also come with his signature green lightsaber, which features a light-up effect and different holograms, a communicator, and swappable hands. A lot of detail went into this limited-edition Star Wars 1/6 scale figure, and pre-orders are not live yet but should debut soon on Sideshow Collectibles, with a 2027 release.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 1/6th Scale Qui-Gon Jinn

"A revered Jedi Master and a maverick student of the Living Force, Qui-Gon Jinn was a wise, deeply compassionate, and fiercely independent warrior. From negotiating with the Trade Federation to discovering the young Anakin Skywalker on the desert sands of Tatooine, Qui-Gon's actions profoundly shaped the destiny of the entire galaxy."

"To celebrate the enduring legacy of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Qui-Gon Jinn™ Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition). The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and an authentic likeness of Liam Neeson as the legendary Jedi Master. A highlight of this Artisan Edition release is the hair implantation. Using premium wool material to recreate Qui-Gon's signature long, half-up brown hair with mild graying details, bringing a phenomenal level of realism to the figure."

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