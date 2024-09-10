Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events | Tagged: baltimore comic con, The Tick

The Tick Returns For Baltimore Comic Con This Month

The Tick creator Ben Edlund will be attending Baltimore Comic Con as guest of honour and will have a new issue of The Tick out.

The Tick creator Ben Edlund will be attending Baltimore Comic Con as the guest of honour and will have a new issue of The Tick out, the first since 2021, written by Jeff McClelland and drawn by Ian Chase Nichols from New England Comics. They will both also be appearing alongside Edlund. The Baltimore Comic Con Yearbook this year is dedicated to The Tick, features them on the front, and there are a whole bunch of Tick things happening at the show which runs from Friday the 20th of September to Sunday the 22nd. Here are the details of the comic.

New Limited Edition Issue of The Tick for Baltimore Comic Con

Cover: Ben Edlund, Duane Redhead, Bob Polio

Writers: Benito Cereno, Jeff McClelland

Art: Ian Chase Nichols and Duane Redhead

Lettering: Bob Polio

Editor: George Suarez

Limited to 350 Numbered Copies

Deluxe Sketch Cover Stock with Blank Back Cover

Two Brobdingnagian tales of Lilliputian action in an all-new, 16-page comic with a cover by The Tick's creator, Ben Edlund! Featuring The Tick in "Microbe Adventure" and "Dire Darkness" The Tick returns to comics for the first time since 2021 in an all-new issue for the Baltimore Comic Con! Celebrate 30 years of The Tick animated series and meet creators behind this new issue! This exciting Special Edition comic book is published by Ian Chase Nichols and Jeff McClelland, partnering with long-time Tick publisher New England Comics Press to bring you a tale originally conceived by Ben Edlund himself! This comic features "The Microbe Adventure" from Benito Cereno (Invincible Presents, Tales from the Bully Pulpit), Nichols (TMNT, TMNT/Batman, Conan) and Duane Redhead (2000AD, Teddy and the Yeti), with a backup tale by McClelland (The Illustrated Al, Planet Comics).

$15 each or two for $25, signatures are free, sketch add-ons from Ian Chase Nichols are $20 for a remark, $50 for a bust sketch and $100 for a full figure. You can do your own jokes.

Writer/producer Ben Edlund created The Tick in 1986 in New England Comics Newsletter 14. The character got his own comic in 1988, a 1994 Fox Kids animated series, and two live-action series, in 2001 on Fox and 2016 on Amazon Prime.

