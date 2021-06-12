The Truth About the Big Bang in Static Season One #1 [Preview]

After years of teasing it, the time is finally here. Static Season One #1 is in stores on Tuesday as DC Comics finally gets the Milestone relaunch going for real! Following up on February's Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0 and its reimagining of the Big Bang event for modern times, Static Season One brings back Milestone's most popular hero with a six-issue mini-series. Check out a preview of the first issue below.

STATIC SEASON ONE #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0421DC159

0421DC160 – STATIC SEASON ONE #1 (OF 6) CVR B SHAWN MARTINBROUGH OLD SCHOOL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

0421DC161 – STATIC SEASON ONE #1 (OF 6) CVR C NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY NEW SCHOOL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Vita Ayala (A) ChrisCross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey (CA) Khary Randolph

At long last, the most famous face of the Milestone Universe is making his shocking return! Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn't the kind of kid you'd normally find on the streets at a protest—but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up. Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his classmates maimed or dead…but it left Virgil, and others, with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now—real power, the ability to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields. But there's anger burning inside him, too. What is he supposed to do about all of this? And first and foremost—what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they've got superpowers too? A dynamic creative team of new comics voices and Milestone Media veterans join forces to open up a new chapter in the story of the most iconic Black teen superhero in comics history.

In Shops: 6/15/2021

SRP: $3.99