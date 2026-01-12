Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, peach momoko, ultimate

The Ultimate Universe Finale with Jonathan Hickman and Peach Momoko in Marvel's final Ultimate Universe April 2026 solicits

The Fat City has sung. April 2026 brings the final Ultimate Universe issues, with the Ultimate Universe Finale #1 with Jonathan Hickman and Peach Momoko, along with the final issues of Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimates and Ultimate Endgame.

"Ultimate Endgame #1 marked the beginning of the end of Marvel's Ultimate Universe. The five-part event series by Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson closes out the groundbreaking line of comics that ignited the industry the last two years with its bold storytelling and captivating reinventions of the Marvel mythos. Following Ultimate Endgame's conclusion in April, Ultimate Universe Finale #1, a special one-shot, brings together all of the Ultimate series' creators for a final goodbye. April also sees the final issues of Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio's Ultimate Wolverine and Camp and Juan Frigeri's Ultimates, with the final issues of Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men concluding in the preceding months. Today, fans can see the reveals of all of April's Ultimate releases as the countdown to the end of the Ultimate Universe truly begins!"