The Ultimate Universe Finale With Jonathan Hickman And Peach Momoko
The Ultimate Universe Finale with Jonathan Hickman and Peach Momoko in Marvel's final Ultimate Universe April 2026 solicits
Article Summary
- The Ultimate Universe reaches its grand conclusion in April 2026 with a special finale one-shot.
- Jonathan Hickman and Peach Momoko join forces for the Ultimate Universe Finale #1 farewell event.
- Final issues for Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimates, and Ultimate Endgame bring Marvel’s line to a close.
- Ultimate Endgame #5 delivers the last epic battle as heroes face The Maker in a cataclysmic showdown.
The Fat City has sung. April 2026 brings the final Ultimate Universe issues, with the Ultimate Universe Finale #1 with Jonathan Hickman and Peach Momoko, along with the final issues of Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimates and Ultimate Endgame.
"Ultimate Endgame #1 marked the beginning of the end of Marvel's Ultimate Universe. The five-part event series by Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson closes out the groundbreaking line of comics that ignited the industry the last two years with its bold storytelling and captivating reinventions of the Marvel mythos. Following Ultimate Endgame's conclusion in April, Ultimate Universe Finale #1, a special one-shot, brings together all of the Ultimate series' creators for a final goodbye. April also sees the final issues of Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio's Ultimate Wolverine and Camp and Juan Frigeri's Ultimates, with the final issues of Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men concluding in the preceding months. Today, fans can see the reveals of all of April's Ultimate releases as the countdown to the end of the Ultimate Universe truly begins!"
- ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #16
Written by CHRIS CONDON
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
YEAR TWO OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE NEARS ITS END IN THE FINAL ISSUE OF ULTIMATE WOLVERINE!
Wolverine and Phoenix track Magik right into the demonic dimension of Limbo for an epic, devastating showdown! To escape Illyana's realm of dark magic, a final sacrifice must be made, one that will lead directly into ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5! On Sale 4/15
- ULTIMATES #24
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
YEAR TWO OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE NEARS ITS END IN THE FINAL ISSUE OF ULTIMATES!
She-Hulk and her remaining teammates confront the villainous Hulk in a brutal, all-or-nothing battle on Gamma Island! On Sale 4/1
- ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF
THE END OF THE LINE!
The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances. On Sale 4/22
- ULTIMATE UNIVERSE FINALE #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP, CHRIS CONDON, JONATHAN HICKMAN, BRYAN HILL & PEACH MOMOKO
Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, STEFANO CASELLI, MARCO CHECCHETTO, JUAN FRIGERI & PEACH MOMOKO
THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…
Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell… On Sale 4/29