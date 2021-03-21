The Underappreciated Debut of Hawkgirl Up for Auction

Shiera Sanders' first appearance as Hawkgirl in All-Star Comics #5 is an underappreciated moment in DC Comics history. Coming in between major keys of the series All-Star Comics #3 (the first appearance of the Justice Society of America) and All-Star Comics #8 (the first appearance of Wonder Woman) the first time Shiera Sanders' put on a pair of "Ninth-metal" wings and a costume has often been overlooked by collectors. But Shiera's debut as Hawkgirl in a story written by Gardner Fox and drawn by Sheldon Moldoff is an important moment in DC Comics history. There's a copy of Shiera Sanders' first appearance as Hawkgirl in All-Star Comics #5 CGC 5.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in today's session of the 2021 March 21-22 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122112 from Heritage Auctions.

Shiera Sanders herself first appeared in Flash Comics #1, cover-dated January 1940, in a tale that links her fate to Hawkman's via reincarnation from Ancient Egyptian times. But it wasn't until All-Star Comics #5 a year and a half later that Sheira put on a costume and wings launched herself into the DC Comics superhero firmament as Hawkgirl. It's further notable that the All-Star Comics title itself featured appearances by a number of DC Comics' super-powered female characters. Red Tornado (Ma Hunkel), Hawkgirl, Black Canary, and of course Wonder Woman all made appearances during the course of the series.

All Star Comics #5 (DC, 1941) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white to white pages. First appearance of Shiera Sanders as Hawkgirl (the first costumed super-heroine). Contains a Johnny Thunder text story, and a full-page ad for All Flash #1. Howard Purcell cover. Irwin Hasen, Sheldon Moldoff, and Bernard Baily art.