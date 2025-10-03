Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, doomsday, KO

A New DC History For Doomsday, From Ultimate To Absolute (Spoilers)

Article Summary Doomsday's origin is reimagined in Justice League: Omega Act Special #1, tying him closer to Krypton.

Kryptonian scientists now take credit for creating Doomsday as the "Ultimate Weapon" beneath their world.

Doomsday is revealed as the latest version of the Time Trapper, with ties to Darkseid's Legion.

The update positions Doomsday as the Absolute Champion, set up for DC's next big cosmic storyline.

Doomday, the creature who killed Superman, was a prehistoric Kryptonian experiment known as "The Ultimate", in which an alien scientist experimented with lifeforms on the planet's surface, cloning and recloning to accelerate evolution and create a creature who could survive anything. learning to feed on solar energy and then killing the scientist who created it, in Dan Jurgens' Superman/Doomsday: Hunter/Prey…

With aliens using prehistoric Krypton as a testing planet, a deathworld, that gave birth to such a creature.

In this week's Justice League: Omega Act Special #1 by Joshua Williamson and Yasmine Putri, this gets rewritten anew, courtesy of the young Kara, and Ursa, later to be Supergirl and lieutenant to General Zod, are exploring ancient Krypton.

Whereupon they find the Ultimate Weapon, buried beneath. With an Omega Symbol. And credited to Kryptonian science rather than whatever alien incursion came before.

And defended by creatures best described as "Doomsday Dogs"

Omega reads the same in ancient Kryptonian as it does in English or, rather, ancient Greek. I wonder if there is a tie-in there? King Omega, an ultimate weapon, an ultimate soldier…

A beating heart with Darkseid at the heart of it….

Doomsday is now the latest version of the Time Trapper, confirming that the Darkseid Legion are indeed the Legion Of Super-Heroes from the Absolute Universe, created with the energy, spirit and moral framework of Darkseid.

Victory is his. But it also does define what these Kryptonian scientists were up to all those years ago, and why the fiction about who created Doomsday was maintained, after it is declared exactly what Doomsday was for in the first place. Not just for killing Superman…

Darkseid and Doomsday have shared a history since their early days…

But now we know that this was always the plan. As we return to Kara and Ursa….

I mean, it really wouldn't do for any DC Comics character to be called "Ultimate" anything, wouldn't it? Doomsday, the King Omega, or whoever takes that role…

…is the Absolute Champion. Which considering who they will have to go up against in DC's K.O. (Spoilers!) it might be fitting…

JUSTICE LEAGUE THE OMEGA ACT SPECIAL #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Jorge Fornes

IT'S ALL BEEN LEADING TO THIS! A special oversize prologue to DC's biggest event of the year. Everything since DC All In Special #1 has been building to this moment! Time Trapper is on the run from Darkseid's Legion. Racing through time to learn how to stop Darkseid's conquest, he witnesses how the future is already lost and the only hope of survival lies with the Justice League! The Time Trapper has a plan to save the DCU, but it means making an impossible offer to the League… $5.99 10/1/2025

