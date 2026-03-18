Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america

The Way To Armageddon? Captain America #8 And Regime Change (Spoilers)

Is This The Way To Armageddon? Captain America #8 and regime change, today, from Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Captain America #8 dives into Latveria’s power struggle and the threat of Armageddon with Salvation rising.

Steve Rogers faces risky alliances as he navigates American regime change and clashing insurgent factions.

The mysterious Salvation’s true methods and motives push Latveria toward a possible apocalyptic showdown.

Planet She-Hulk and Black Panther: Intergalactic join the action, hinting at an epic Marvel crossover event.

Today sees the publication of Captain America #8 by Chip Zdarsky, Jan Bazaldua, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar, with Steve Rogers dealing with the various factions trying to take over Latveria in Doctor Doom's absence. And it's not just the Latverians who want a slice of the Eastern European action.

The Americans are looking for regime change as well as the usual weapons of mass destruction.

Chip Zdarsky, are you a psychic writing this, right now? Or is this the kind of thing that always happens?

As Steve Rogers gets involved with rival rebellious groups against the new Western-approved voice of change and reason, known as Salvation.

And we gain a greater insight into his means and methods…

And this is just the start of it. Salvation looks like he is quite the monster. And of course, he's not the only one.

He might need to pop to Planet Hulk first to pick up his cousin. And talking of Imperial, Black Panther Intergalactic looks like maybe it's not quite as cancelled as we thought, someone else will be joining Captain America in the upcoming crossover, as Black Panther and his new Intergalactic Wakandan guard are coming to Armageddon too…

Captain America #8 by Chip Zdarsky, Jan Bazaldua, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar, Planet She-Hulk #5 by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder and Black Panther Intergalactic #4 by Victor Lavalle and Stefano Nesi are all out now from Marvel Comics.

Captain America #8 by Chip Zdarsky, Jan Bazaldua, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

THE HUNT FOR SALVATION ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! CAPTAIN AMERICA has formed an alliance with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to put a stop to violent insurgent leader SALVATION and his domineering TRUE LATVERIA army. But Salvation won't back down without a fight, and Steve is determined to bring him to justice even in the face of resistance from his own team. As allegiances shift, can Steve free Latveria from Salvation's grip once and for all?

THE HUNT FOR SALVATION ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! CAPTAIN AMERICA has formed an alliance with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to put a stop to violent insurgent leader SALVATION and his domineering TRUE LATVERIA army. But Salvation won't back down without a fight, and Steve is determined to bring him to justice even in the face of resistance from his own team. As allegiances shift, can Steve free Latveria from Salvation's grip once and for all? PLANET SHE-HULK #5

Stephanie Phillips (W) Aaron Kuder (A/C)

THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD

The pressure is on – when her cousin left She-Hulk to mind the planet Sakaar, he was supposed to be right back. He never intended it to be her permanent responsibility. But as the days and tragedies mount, Jennifer Walters grows ever closer to taking the most drastic step at her disposal…32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Stephanie Phillips (W) Aaron Kuder (A/C) THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD The pressure is on – when her cousin left She-Hulk to mind the planet Sakaar, he was supposed to be right back. He never intended it to be her permanent responsibility. But as the days and tragedies mount, Jennifer Walters grows ever closer to taking the most drastic step at her disposal…32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC #4 (OF 4)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • STEFANO NESI (A) • COVER BY CAFU

T'Challa and Shuri have reunited just in time to face their fiercest enemy yet. And unknown to them, the entire Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda is watching the battle, waiting to see who will rise to take their rightful place as Emperor of Wakanda, on Earth and in the stars.32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

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