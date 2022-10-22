The Worm Turns in Charlton's The Thing #15 by Steve Ditko, at Auction

There have been many "horror hosts" throughout the history of comic books. The concept was likely inspired by radio dramas, where even the likes of the Shadow began as a story narrator for Detective Story Hour. Many such characters have become famous over the decades, such as DC Comics' Cain and Abel, EC's Crypt Keeper, Warren Magazines' Uncle Creepy, and countless others. Such characters have often become more famous than the titles where they played host, but one instance where that certainly did not happen is with Charton's The Thing. The name of an infamous Pre-Code Horror title and also the very obscure "host" that introduced its stories, the series is perhaps best known for art and covers by Steve Ditko. Ditko's cover and accompanying story for The Thing #15 is perhaps the most famous of these, and a highly sought-after Pre-Code Horror comic book in its own right. There's a The Thing! #15 (Charlton, 1954) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white to white pages up for auction in the 2022 October 27 – 28 Halloween Pre-Code Horror and Crime Comics Showcase Auction #40207 at Heritage Auctions.

Unlike most comic horror narrators, the Thing himself (itself?) is never shown during story introductions. In fact, the only real reference to the character comes via a text story in The Thing #1 where a character repeatedly referred to as the Thing is described as an ancient and unstoppable, "blue misty vampire" who has seen some things, so to speak. References to the Thing in the stories are relegated to an introductory caption purported to be written by the Thing himself.

As for Ditko's legendarily weird cover for this issue, fortunately, there's an equally weird interior Ditko story to match it. In "The Worm Turns", an insane medical student experiments with microscopic amoeba with an aim towards creating a species of life that has no weaknesses. This ultimately results in a worm that continues to grow until it threatens to wipe out all other life on Earth, including mankind. It's a classic PCH tale with a plot twist at the end that you certainly don't see coming.

The Thing #15 has been highly sought after for decades by both PCH collectors and Ditko collectors.

The Thing! #15 (Charlton, 1954) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white to white pages. Steve Ditko's bizarre creature cover is very popular among collectors. Ditko art. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $444. CGC census 10/22: 11 in 5.5, 35 higher. CGC Grader Notes:

Bottom Spine Small Stain

Left Bottom Back Cover Small Multiple Stain

Left Center Front Cover Substance

Right Center Front Cover Small Lite Bend

Staple Multiple Rusted View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1291844001.

