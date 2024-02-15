Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: damian wayne, Juni Ba, May 2024, robin, Solicits

SCOOP: Juni Ba's Black Label Damian Wayne Robin Comic, The Boy Wonder

SCOOP: DC Comics is to publish Juni Ba's Black Label Damian Wayne Robin five-issue series, The Boy Wonder in May 2024.

Juni Ba is the comic book creator of Monkey Meat from Image Comics, and Djeliya from TKO as well as working on Truth & Justice for DC Comics, an issue of The Joker: A Puzzlebox, and a bunch of covers for DC, Marvel and TMNT. A few years ago, Juni Ba posted the following to his website.

The Boy Wonder – A Pitch for DC Comics

A five chapter story (fit for a mini series or a graphic novel) celebrating the wonder in the concept of Robin, by using Damian Wayne as the focal point. Through a colorful coming-of-age adventure with heroics reminiscent of Bruce Timm or Darwyn Cooke, Damian teams-up with each previous Robin in turn, and embraces what it means to be a Robin, and what the mantle could be as a force for good beyond even Batman. This page contains the sketches and designs made so far.

Well, it looks as if DC Comics just bought it lock stock and two smoking batarangs. Because Juni Ba has been writing and drawing The Boy Wonder, starring Damian Wayne as Robin, as a five-issue DC Black Label comic book series, for some time. Here's the solicitation, images and those designs for the book, to be published on the 7th of May, 2024.

THE BOY WONDER #1

Written by JUNI BA

Art and cover by JUNI BA

Variant cover by CLIFF CHIANG

1:25 variant cover by JUNI BA

$5.99 32 pages

The young prince Damian Wayne was raised to be the heir to the fearsome League of Assassins—to follow in the footsteps of his deadly mother, Talia, and the Demon's Head himself, his grandfather Ra's al Ghul But everything changed when his father, the Batman, reclaimed him and brought him back to Gotham City. As Robin, young Damian suddenly discovered he was merely one of a number of princes, preceded in the role by his °brothers' Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin…and Damian doesn't care to be merely anything. But when his father is forced to leave the city on urgent business, and a rash of abductions is accompanied by whispers of a demon stalking Gotham's dark alleys, Damian will find himself battling alongside his adoptive brothers—and in the process, learning what the mantle of Robin really means! Visionary writer/artist luni Ba makes his mark on the timeless story of Batman and Robin, synthesizing the characters' complex history into an accessible and heartrending fairy tale!

The comic has made it onto the cover of DC Connect out later this month.

And here are Juni Ba's original designs for the series.

