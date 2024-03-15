Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, persephone, uncanny x-men, wolverine

Looking At The X-Men Relaunch Trailer… Is That Persephone?

The X-Men Relaunch trailer dropped at the Marvel Panel at SXSW alongside all the announcements. But let's go through screencaps...

Article Summary Marvel drops exciting X-Men Relaunch trailer at SXSW, teasing a 'back to basics' approach.

Hints of the X-Mansion's new purpose and mutant dynamics post-Krakoan Age unveiled.

Iconic characters like Wolverine & Jubilee seen with fresh twists on classic looks.

Persephone's return questioned, potentially shaking up the mutant resurrection process.

The X-Men Relaunch trailer dropped at the Marvel Panel at SXSW alongside all the announcements. But let's go through it, screencap by screencap…

When Bleeding Cool first ran some gossip on the X-Men relaunch, we said "So, fifthly and finally, we are to expect a "back to basics" model for the X-Men, separate teams, the Mansion, etc etc, but there will be a big new twist to separate the new way of things from the pre-Krakoan X-Men". Well, it looks like we have the X-Men Mansion, but it is being repurposed. We'll get to that by the end of the trailer.

I don't know. I still don't think the X-Men had to fall. I'm one of those people who really enjoyed the Krakoan Age. This is going to be hard for me.

Back in the Blackbird…

Jubilee watching on as the X-Men Mansion gets gentrified. I mean, they are not turning it into apartments/flats though.

Of course, Jubilee was there for the Australian Age.

So

Do they still not get a post-Krakoan break after Ben Urich exposed the actions of Orchis?

Ah, the All-American Diner, the classic home of small minded bigotry, right? At least that is what American media has taught me.

And this seems to be living up to that stereotype.

Even if we have a mutant worker behind the bar.

It looks like the mutant conversation isn't happening…

…at least not in public….

So we have hand signals to identify mutantity, unity,

This seems a parallel to race relations in America, it speaks to the existence of the likes of the Green Book, which told Black travellers where they could find a good response across the country – or not.

Though not it seems, from initial impressions, Hope Summers.

Unless she's in the Phoenix book. But we are getting ahead of ourselves.

Because it seems that the parking lot of an all-American diner is not the safest place to be for a bigot any more.

And so we get to the new X-Men books launching as From The Ashes.

A world of ducts, pipes and pollution with an X on it.

Magneto… or at least someone wearing his helmet in the chair. Say, could this be Polaris? Just a thought. And Quentin Quire's head is back on his body as well.

Notably Magneto's face was also hidden in the Timeless tease last year.

When Jonathan Hickman came to the X-Men, he made the demand that no title be called Uncanny. And for the Krakoan Age, that's what happened.

But now change is on the cards.

And Wolverine is back in the yellow. And Gambit has shaved.

But Wolverine doesn't have the full sleeves of the Women Of Marvel tease.

Do you remember when Todd McFarlane wrote "Advantageous" a lot in Spider-Man? That's the vibe I get from…

…Exceptional X-Men. With Kate Pryde and Emma Frost leading three new charges, Bronze, Axo, and Melee.

Dynamite down the trousers… Explodo!

There's definite a move towards the eighties/nineties for Nightcrawler and Jubilee as well.

As the X-Men head off to pastures new…

Is this Kwannon as Psylocke with the butterfly effect, or is Betsy Braddock no longer Captain Britain?

And The Beast is back to the Good Beast as well.

Can we say Twink Cyclops?

So here are the three main books…

…. with a definite X-Men '97 vibe…

And while it may be a new beginning…

…. it does have a hell of a lot of old logos from the eighties, nineties and noughties.

As well as a look back at the X-Mansion, with Professor X not back in the wheelchair but also not walking unaided.

And with him? That looks like Persephone. Mutant leader of Soteira, introduced in Hunt For Wolverine #1 with the power to revive the dead in either a fully-revived form or in zombie form, who she can control.

She stole the body of Wolverine, resurrecting him to commit atrocities, threatening to do the same to other mutants, and recreating the world. She died when he blew up her satellite in Return Of Wolverine #5. Did she also get resurrected on Krakoa, or did she have her own back up plan?

Either way, it looks like she has her own prisoner now. I wonder who it was she brought back to life?

Could Persephone have resurrected a number of mutants that the Krakoan Five are unable to anymore? And sorry, not prisoner, I meant "inmate"

In the Timeless preview, this was shown as Prisoner X rather than Inmate X. And in the Danger Room, suggesting that yes, this is what the X-Mansion is now being used for.

And we have Professor X working with Persephone now, keeping this inmate in check?

Whoever could it be?

Ah well, we'll find out this summer!

Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men, Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men, as part of X-Men: From The Ashes. Notably these are definitely different to the rumoured X-Men comics as reported last week... but not entirely different, are they? How very interesting.

Marvel Executive Editor, SVO and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort has promised that X-Men: From The Ashes will put the X-Men characters back in the real world with non-mutants, something that the Krakoa Age deliberately eschewed. Oh, and he wants X-Men readers to cry every month when reading.

Attendees at the panel also got an exclusive variant cover of the below, around a recent issue of X-Men. Expect that on eBay in picoseconds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!