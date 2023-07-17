Posted in: Comics | Tagged: john constantine, Knight Terrors, nightwing, the vigil, zatanna

They Keep On Killing Off Batman- This Week's Knight Terrors Spoilers

In last week's Knight Terrors: The Joker, we discovered that the Joker dreamt of killing Batman accidentally, getting an office job, but keeping the corpse of his greatest enemy in his wardrobe at home. Looking a little like this…

In tomorrow's Knight Terrors titles from DC Comics, it's not just the Joker who is dreaming of killing Batman, but also a certain Dick Grayson…

…while Punchline dreams of killing a different Bat-character.

While others are pursued themselves in their dreams by their nearest and dearest.

Or haunted by deaths from long ago and other realities.

For Superman and Nightwing…

While Punchline gets to look back at the launch of the new 52, a nightmare for many.

As well as the biggest fears of the future for a man who will live at least a million years.

With nightmares that cut deep…

And just as it looks that the Joker will become a Batman, so Punchline becomes a Batgirl.

Gliding as yellow… and doing it more successfully than even Batman does in his dreams.

Though in Wonder Woman's dreams, John Constantine does his best impersonation of Basil Exposition, just to catch everyone up.

You know what that sounds like a load of, John?

It is peculiar that one title not taking part in the line-wide DC Comics crossover, The Vigil, wants to try and play the game as well.

Sleep-deprived experimental mystical subjects manipulated to will dreams into reality, through their delusion. Sounds just the kind of thing Insomnia might have been into to locate the Nightmare Stone. But as Bleeding Cool ran gossip about earlier, there are some folk who have remained fully awake. Could surface tension have protected those beneath the sea from Insomnia's worldwide slumber?

The Atlanteans are awake. At least Aquaman's family are. The bigger question may be how come DC Comics editorial didn't tell us that "Aquaman And Family Turn The Tide!" I thought that was contractually mandated.

KNIGHT TERRORS CATWOMAN #1 (OF 2) CVR A LEILA LEIZ

(W) Tini Howard (A/CA) Leila Leiz

CATWOMAN'S NIGHTMARISH ROAD TO REDEMPTION! Forgive me, sister, for I have sinned. I murdered Valmont, the man I love, in order to save the man I loved…Batman…who will never forgive me for breaking his one rule. But please forgive me, Sister Zero, for this Nightmare Realm you've put me in as penance–from which I can't seem to wake up–is my Catholic guilt come to life in the form of your rotting disciples taking my soul. Sister Maggie, if you're still somewhere in there, forgive me, and let me save us in the Nightmare Realm in order to save us in real life! That is…unless we should die before we wake. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/18/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS NIGHTWING #1 (OF 2) CVR A DANIELE DI NICUOLO

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

DICK GRAYSON…MURDERER?! Pigs, pigs, pygs…and clowns! Dick Grayson wakes up in jail to realize a nightmare has come to life: he murdered someone he loves! And the only thing making it worse is his past coming to haunt him in the form of humanoid pigs playing the characters of his childhood at Haly's Circus, scene by scene, leading up to the night of his parents' death. The Batgirls try to help Nightwing figure out who framed him (or why he killed someone!), but it's his cellmate and other unlikely villains in jail who will help him solve the mystery…but are they actually helping him? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/18/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS PUNCHLINE #1 (OF 2) CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Danny Lore (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Gleb Melnikov

PUNCHLINE CONFRONTS HER DARKEST FEARS! Alexis Kaye, a.k.a. Punchline, fears nothing…or so she'd have you believe! Her fears will be pried out of her in the nightmare world where she's being hunted, and she'll be forced to face her deepest, darkest nightmare in true horror-movie fashion! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/18/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS SUPERMAN #1 (OF 2) CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly (CA) Gleb Melnikov

SUPERMAN VS. SUPER-REAPER! What does the Man of Steel have nightmares about? Clark Kent knows why he's been pulled into the Nightmare Realm and goes in search of his family and friends, but that journey takes him to the haunted Nightly Planet, where he is confronted by the Super-Reaper! In the waking world, Superman was midflight when he was hit by the nightmare wave. Where he crash-lands will surprise you!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/18/2023 KNIGHT TERRORS WONDER WOMAN #1 (OF 2) CVR A JAE LEE

(W) Josie Campbell, Stephanie Williams (A) Juan Ferreyra, Meghan Hetrick (CA) Jae Lee

THE JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK AGAINST NIGHTMARES COME TO LIFE! After investigating an alarming intrusion at the now-defunct Hall of Justice, Wonder Woman and her unexpected new ally, Detective Chimp, suddenly find themselves in a world where their worst nightmares come to life. Who could possibly defeat these things that go bump in the night? The Justice League Dark! The Amazon Princess reunites with her old team to save the world from a sweet dream turned into a beautiful nightmare! Plus, Queen Nubia finds herself trapped in the Well of Souls!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/18/2023 VIGIL #3 (OF 6) CVR A SUMIT KUMAR

(W) Ram V (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Sumit Kumar

/…/ /Who Are the Vigil?/ /Saya file loading… Saya file unavailable. Saya identity unknown. Based on available sightings of the Vigil, it is likely that Saya is a shape-shifter, and based on the technology it's theorized that they use…their identity may even be unknown to Saya themselves. If this may be true, then Saya's history may be a threat to the Vigil metahuman group without any of them knowing, including Saya. Stay tuned for more/ /…/ /you are being watched./

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/18/2023

