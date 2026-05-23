Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: comicspro, Compact Comics, judge dredd, mcm

MCM/ComicsPRO: Judge Dredd In Compact Format In 2027/2028 Every Month

MCM London Comic Con and ComicsPRO: Judge Dredd will be published in Compact Format by Rebellion every month in 2027 and 2028

Article Summary Rebellion will reprint the full original black-and-white Judge Dredd run in compact editions every month in 2027 and 2028.

Judge Dredd: Compact Crimes launches in January 2027, timed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 2000 AD and Judge Dredd.

Each Judge Dredd compact volume will measure 210 x 148 mm and carry a reader-friendly £9.99 price point in the UK.

Rebellion plans to review the line after 2028, with a possible move to color Judge Dredd editions if the format succeeds.

Announced at MCM London Comic Con/ComicsPRO this weekend, the entire black-and-white original run of Judge Dredd from 2000 AD will be reprinted by Rebellion Publishing in the Compact Comics line popularised by DC Comics, once a month, every month starting in January 2027, through to the end of 2028. At that point, they will decide whether to continue with the colour format. 2027 is the fiftieth anniversary of both 2000 AD and Judge Dredd, so expect a lot more to come. Judge Dredd: Compact Crimes will be 210 × 148 mm or 8¼ × 5⅞ in, and each volume will be priced at £9.99.

Judge Dredd is the iconic flagship character of the British sci-fi comic 2000 AD. He is a grim, helmeted future lawman in the dystopian megacity of Mega-City One, where he serves as judge, jury, and executioner. Created by writer John Wagner and artist Carlos Ezquerra, with input from Pat Mills, he was not intended to be the star of 2000 AD when he first appeared in the second issue in 1977, but quickly became the comic's breakout character and has appeared in nearly every issue since. Dredd embodies a satirical, ultra-authoritarian take on policing: in a world of massive overpopulation, crime, and chaos, the Judges, a militarised force, replaced traditional police and courts. Dredd is stoic, incorruptible, and utterly dedicated to "the Law." He rarely removes his helmet, and his face is almost never shown in the comics to preserve the mystique. Dredd is a clone of the Justice Department's founder, Chief Judge Eustace Fargo. He and his clone brother, Rico, were artificially aged and programmed with legal knowledge, graduating from the Academy of Law as full Judges at age 5. He patrols the streets of Mega-City One — a vast, crime-ridden urban sprawl stretching across the eastern seaboard of what was once the United States. The city houses hundreds of millions in massive "Blocks", with bizarre future fashions, slang and social issues, unemployment riots, and mutant threats from the Cursed Earth…

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