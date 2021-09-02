Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in September 2021

Another month, another Things To Do In London If You Like Comics. As we are starting to return to normality, we are starting to get a few new in-person events. And nothing to do with the Olympics, thankfully. The Hackney Comic + Zines Fair is happening all this month, mostly online, but some in-person events are below as well.

Exhibitions

The Colours Of The Night, exhibition by Graham Humphreys presenting original artworks for 'The Evil Dead' and 'A Nightmare On Elm Street' in public for the first time. Runs from Friday, 3rd of September to 1st of October. Orbital Art Galley/Comics/Pop Ups, 8 Great Newport Street, London WC2H 7JA Savage Pencil's Visual Harm art show, a wild mix of old and new images – some re-worked into other forms through different mediums. Loosely intended as an accompaniment to his book Rated SavX: The Savage Pencil Skratchbook published in 2020 by Strange Attractor, Runs from Friday, 3rd of September to 1st of October. Orbital Art Galley/Comics/Pop Ups, 8 Great Newport Street, London WC2H 7JA Exhibition of Jenny Robins' first graphic novel Biscuits (Assorted) from Myriad Editions, Ridley Road Social Club, 89 Ridley Road, London, E8 2NH from 11th-18th of September. My Head is a Jungle by Manjit Thapp at NOW Gallery, The Gateway Pavillions, London SE10 0SQ, Saturday 4th-Sunday 5th.. My Head Is A Jungle will see Thapp transform the gallery space into a three-dimensional maze-like structure adorned with large-scale murals and sculptures for visitors to explore, with a large fluorescent red sun hanging above. This symbol is an integral theme of the young illustrators' renderings, as well as snakes, tigers, tropical flora and a young Asian protagonist, which feature regularly to represent empowerment, particularly for women, within today's modern, cultural landscape. As guests meander through this created jungle with an abundance of greenery, weaving amongst the artist's physical scrapbook of collected emotions, they are invited to explore experiences that gather within everyone's own minds. From overgrowing thoughts, tangled feelings, suppressed fears and wild growth, Thapp's work creates a fragmented narrative, acting like pages in a diary and documenting the contemporary female experience. Ralph Steadman: Hidden Treasures, three never-before-seen artworks by British satirist, artist, cartoonist, illustrator and writer Ralph Steadman. These hidden treasures were uncovered as part of curatorial research completed in 2020. The works will be on display in a small intimate space where one household at a time will be invited in for their own exclusive private view. Reflection and sketching encouraged. Photography is not permitted. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London, until Sunday, the 10th of October The Cartoon Museum: Drawing Life until December 31st . A new display showcasing the very best of the Cartoon Museum collection of cartoon art, curated by Cartoonist and Cartoon Museum Trustee Steve Bell. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London. V for Vendetta: Behind The Mask exhibition, Cartoon Museum, until October 31st . Presenting 36 original comic artworks alongside storyboards and costume designs from the hit Warner Bros movie, V for Vendetta: Behind the Mask charts the rise from comic to the graphic novel, Hollywood film to an iconic symbol of protest. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.



Events:

Thursday, 2nd of September

Troopers returns, usual time and place. Contact londontroopers@gmail.com for more details.

Saturday, 11th of September

Launch of Exhibition of Jenny Robins' first graphic novel Biscuits (Assorted) from Myriad Editions, Jenny Robins will be interviewed live on stage by Ben Connors from Soho Radio. Over the opening weekend she also will be doing some live drawing in the exhibition space, which will be auctioned off with all proceeds donated to charity. Ridley Road Social Club, 89 Ridley Road, London, E8 2NH from 11th-18th of September.

Thursday, 16th of September

Adult Workshop – Graffiti with Street Artist Roo. Join Street Artist Roo for an introductory workshop in the art of Graffiti. Find out about its significance in V for Vendetta and learn how to create your own Graffiti style typography. Each participant will also get a pre-cut V for Vendetta themed stencil that they can take away with them. The Cartoon Museum, 7:00 – 8:30 PM $12

Saturday, 25th of September

Hackney Comic + Zines Fair: Chalk Drawing In The Square. Come and join a group of talented comic artists for some family-friendly chalk drawing in the heart of Dalston. Right next to the Ink Well exhibition in Gillett Square, we will be scribbling away on the floor to create some beautiful collaborative pieces of art. All ages are welcome to come along and join in. Attendance is free, and please RSVP so we know who to look out for. 11.00am – 4.00pm, Gillett Square, London N16 8JN

Sunday, 26th of September

Hackney Comic + Zines Fair: Coffee & Comics ft. Dominique Duong, Kry Garcia & Shane Melisse, Each of our guests will set a prompt and the audience will then have a set time to draw a response. It's a great way to get the creative muscles working and have some fun, so come along, grab a coffee and draw some pictures with us. Attendance is free but spaces are limited, so please RSVP. 12.30pm – 2.00pm Vortex Jazz Club, 11 Gillett Square, London N16 8AZ

Thursday, 30th of September

Hackney Comic + Zines Fair/Broken Frontier/Gosh Comics' Drink & Draw ft. Shiqian Pan, Beatrice Mossman & Sharp Txngue. Three guests will set prompts and the audience will then have 20 minutes to draw a response, with the favourite for each round being awarded a comic-themed prize. Attendance is free but spaces are limited, so please RSVP. Brunswick East, Stamford Works, Gillett St, London N16 8JH, 7.30pm – 10.00pm