Third Eye Comics Opens Seventh Store, In College Park, Maryland Today

Ten years ago, Steve Anderson of Third Eye Comics wrote for Bleeding Cool, "We have two locations in Maryland, one located in Annapolis, MD, and one located in Prince Frederick, MD." Well today, Third Eye Comics are opening their seventh store, in College Park, MD. Taking over and rebranding the previous Big Planet Comics, and opening the new store at 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD 20740 or as they put it, "in the shopping center with the BEST BUY & HOME DEPOT, right off RT.1, and minutes from 95" whatever that all means. And "we're right next to the Shopper's Food Warehouse in the shopping center, so there's a TON of parking that's just a minute walk from the store". And what will it be like?

Like many of our freshly landed Third Eye storefronts, this is a much, much smaller store than the store we're most famous for, which is our Annapolis location! However, the way that little Third Eyes turn into big Third Eyes is YOU, as you saw with our Lexington Park store which expanded to be the 2nd of the Third Eye super-stores last Summer, Third Eye Faithful, and we are excited to see this store grow! With that being said, this new location may be small in size, but it is PACKED with comics, Funko POPs, manga, graphic novels, toys & more, and we can't wait to see what categories the College Park market wants to see grow in our shop! And, with its close proximity to Third Eye Annapolis, it's super easy for us to transfer items from the Third Eye mothership to Third Eye College Park if its an item that they may not normally carry.

And they will be running a 15% off sales in all stores for anything aside from trading card game product, and comics from June release, with an online code COLLEGEPARK15. They have a T-Shirt for the new store, free to the first ten in line.