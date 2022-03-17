Thor Abandons His Duties in Thor: Lightning and Lament in June

Thor has been suffering from a lot of problems lately, most of them having to do with his "lifting his hammer." But despite struggles with impotency, the Odinson has always had a strong sense of duty. But in a new comic by Ralph Macchio and Todd Nauck, Thor will abandon Asgard "in her greatest hour of need." Making matters worse, Thor leaves Loki in charge when he leaves, and you know that's always a recipe for disaster. All of this for what? To chase down a lead on some space-viagra? To be alone with his "hammer," doing furious battle with it, back and forth, for hours on end, just beating and beating his hammer in hopes of finally achieving "worthiness?" Who knows?

Thor: Lightning and Lament #1 is a one-shot hitting stores in June. Based on the solicit telling us that Odin is the rightful ruler of Asgard, whereas Thor is in charge in the current ongoing, we can assume this story is set sometime in the past. Check out the solicit below and Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations here.

THOR: LIGHTNING AND LAMENT #1

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • Todd Nauck (A)

Cover by RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY Logan Lubera

The Mighty Thor has abandoned Asgard in her greatest hour of need, leaving the Realm Eternal in the hands of his half brother Loki, in the absence of its rightful ruler, Odin.

With Asgard under assault by legions of trolls, and the Lady Sif hovering near death due to a possibly fatal wound suffered in battle, can anyone save the Golden City from annihilation?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

That's not the only Thor #1 launching in June. As previously reported, Jane Foster will become Thor once again in a new series by Torunn Grønbekk and Michael Dowling.

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster's apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard's greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard – even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99