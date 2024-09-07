Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In

Three Things To Know About Absolute Universe & DC All In (Spoilers)

Two Things to know about rhe Absolute Universe and the DC All In ahead of Final Order-Cut Off for the DC All In Special.

Article Summary Absolute Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman debut in DC All-In Special #1, not in Absolute Power's last issue.

The Absolute Universe is Earth Alpha, first referenced in Dark Knights: Death Metal #7 in 2021.

The Elseworld, or Earth Alpha, links to the Great Darkness and the imprisonment of Darkseid by the Quintessence.

DC All-In Special #1 is a unique symmetrical flip book, enhancing the storytelling experience.

Here lie spoilers about DC All-In and the upcoming Absolute Universe. These are not big spoilers, I do not believe that anything will be spoiled by knowing the two following facts. but for those who want to go in virgin fresh, now is the time to bow out. There may be other articles coming that may be more spoilery, and I will mark them with greater spoilerage, but you get to choose.

One: The first appearance of Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman will be in DC All-In Special #1. You might have thought it, some have presumed it, but right here, right now, I can state it. All three will appear here before their own titles, and not just in a small panel cameo, background appearance or the like. And not in the last issue of Absolute Power. Just in case you wanted to buy an extra copy to keep for best.

Two. The Absolute Universe world is indeed the Elseworld, Alpha Prime, the word seen at the end of Dark Knights: Death Metal #7 back in 2021 and never followed up on until now.

The Elseworld, or Earth Alpha was the other centre of power in the Multiverse, and was a fragment of the Great Darkness, dormant since the first Crisis, and used to imprison Darkseid by the cosmic powers of the Quintessence. which he then escaped. So yes, now that we are finally looking at Earth Alpha, the Elseworld, created by Scott Snyder three years ago, it looks like with the Absolute Universe, he has been planning all this for quite some time…

And Three, DC All In Special is a Flip Book. But it is a flip book that uses the fact that it is a flip book, even more than I did when I write a flip book…

DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Scott Snyder – Joshua Williamson (A) Daniel Sampere – Wes Craig (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT EPIC CHAPTER OF DC HISTORY BEGINS HERE…PRESENTED AS A STARLING, SYMMETRICAL FLIPBOOK! DON'T MISS IT! Following the events of DC's blockbuster storyline Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too–because Darkseid has returned. Superman must gather every hero on Earth to hold the line against a very different version of the Lord of Apokolips, as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war…and when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple into every series in the DCU and shake the nature of their reality to its core! But little do they know…the greater threat is still to come. For there is another Earth: the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons are coming of age with fewer advantages and facing greater opposition than ever before…while miraculously retaining the immutable heroism that has inspired fans for decades. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny? Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

