Three Upcoming WildStorm Appearances In DC Comics (Spoilers)

DC Comics solicitations have highlighted the appearance of WildStorm's Grifter in Batman #101, the comic continuing directly after The Joker War, a character created by DC publisher and CCO Jim Lee. But it's not alone. During his DC Fandome addresses, Jim Lee stated that WildStorm characters would be returning to the DC Universe in 2021. We have heard rumours that it was intended that Superman would lead The Authority as part of the comic book's 5G transformation, but 5G is no longer happening as planned and Brian Bendis is off the books sooner than planned.

But I am told that this week will see the return of the Justice Incarnate, the multi-dimensional superhero team created by Grant Morrison, as part of Dark Nights: Death Metal: Multiversity's End. When last seen, in Dark Nights; Metal: The Wild Hunt their ship. The Ultima Thule, had been attacked by The Batman Who Laughs driving The Authority's ship The Carrier through the interdimensional space of The Bleed, as established by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch in WildStorm's Stormwatch and The Authority.

Well, I understand that in the one-shot out this week, it is the Justice Incarnate who are piloting The Carrier through The Bleed.

And while Grifter does indeed appear in Batman #101, acting as a bodyguard to the newly-multi-billionaire Lucious Fox, Batman knows him of old. And throws out a mention of the HALO Corporation at Grifter.

In the WildStorm comic books, the Halo Corporation was founded by Jacob Marlowe and used to finance the WildCATS team. With the help of Void, Marlowe created the company and made himself a multi-billionaire, to find, train and fund his fellow Kherabim descendants in battle with the Daemonites.

Could this be a way to bring WildCATS and the rest of WildStorm back? And what role will Lucius Fox play in that?

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL MULTIVERSES END #1

DC COMICS

JUL200405

Perpetua, mother of all existence, has culled all life and creation in the Multiverse, condensing all beings to one planet: Earth-Prime. In her quest for power and dominance, she rules absolutely and in totality, using her children-the Monitors and Anti-Monitors-as her heralds and destructors. But a group of heroes has banded together across multiple worlds in a last-ditch effort to stop her from destroying all of existence: Owlman, President Superman, Iris West, Captain Carrot, Guy Gardner, and others have chosen to make their final stand in a battle they're destined to lose!In Shops: Oct 06, 2020 SRP: $5.99 BATMAN #101 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202575

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A new day dawns in Gotham and the horrors of "The Joker War" are just being realized. A bold new direction for Batman begins as Bruce Wayne's circumstances are forever changed. How did the Joker's rampage affected the citizens of the city? And why does Cole Cash-a.k.a.-Grifter, now work for Lucius Fox?!In Shops: Oct 20, 2020

SRP: $3.99