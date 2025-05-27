Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: thundercats

Thundercats Lost #3 Preview: From Desert to Disaster

The Lost team faces double trouble in Thundercats Lost #3, caught between ruthless mercenaries and mysterious desert dangers. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Thundercats Lost #3 hits stores on May 28th, featuring the Lost team's perilous desert journey

Captain Shiner's mercenaries and mysterious dangers await our heroes in this thrilling issue

Multiple cover options available, including art by Declan Shalvey, Clayton Henry, and Jae Lee

THEY LIVED TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY – AND THAT DAY HAS COME! With Captain Shiner's oppressive mercenaries – led by the relentless bounty hunter Scorpius – closing in on their hiding place, the Lost team must risk another attempt to return to the wreckage of their ship and call for help. But Shiner's thuggish forces aren't the only danger to be found in this strange landscape. As the Thunderan soldiers make their way across the desert, they soon discover that they're walking out of the frying pan – and straight into the fire!

THUNDERCATS LOST #3

DYNAMITE

MAR250166

MAR250167 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR B HENRY – $4.99

MAR250168 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR C HETRICK – $4.99

MAR250169 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR D FAILLA – $4.99

MAR250170 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR E LEE & CHUNG – $4.99

MAR257628 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR N FOC BONUS LOBOSCO ORIGINAL – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Declan Shalvey

THEY LIVED TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY – AND THAT DAY HAS COME! With Captain Shiner's oppressive mercenaries – led by the relentless bounty hunter Scorpius – closing in on their hiding place, the Lost team must risk another attempt to return to the wreckage of their ship and call for help. But Shiner's thuggish forces aren't the only danger to be found in this strange landscape. As the Thunderan soldiers make their way across the desert, they soon discover that they're walking out of the frying pan – and straight into the fire! Ace reconnaissance scouts ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO plot the best route forward in ThunderCats: Lost #3 – featuring meticulously crafted charts from DECLAN SHALVEY, CLAYTON HENRY, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARK BAGLEY, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: 5/28/2025

SRP:

