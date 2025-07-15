Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, sdcc

Titan Comics Brings Conan & Mike Mignola To San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Titan Comics brings Conan, Bloodborne, Breathtaker, Blaade Runner and Mike Mignola to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Titan Comics have filled in their Business ESTAs, taken plenty of legal advice regarding US Customs and are heading to Booth #5537 at San Diego Comic-Con with new comic launches, exclusive variant editions, and a plethora of panels. We are to expect reveals for Conan the Barbarian, Blade Runner, and the return of Roman Dirge's cult classic Lenore: The Time War. With exclusive covers by artists like Dan Panosian, Joe Jusko, Mike Mignola, Inhyuk Lee, Tehani Farr, Derrick Chew, Kael Ngu, plus appearances from creators including Jim Zub, Max Allan Collins, and Tehani Farr…

Exclusive variants for Return to Skull Island #1 SDCC Exclusive Inhyuk Lee Inks, and Rebel Moon: Nemesis #1 SDCC Exclusive Kael Ngu Foil. With show debuts for Breathtaker, Bloodborne: The Death of Sleep Deluxe Edition and Robotech The Complete Macross Saga Slipcase Edition. And the following panels and signings through the show.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT 1PM, Thursday July 24 Room: 5AB WARNING! Crom doesn't care about you—but we do! That's why this year's official Conan the Barbarian panel will be exploding with EXCLUSIVE REVEALS & FREE GIVEAWAYS, exploring this year's unmissable comic event Scourge of the Serpent, the launch of the colorful new Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged, and much more. Join Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures as we welcome award-winning writer Jim Zub, artist Dan Panosian, editor Chris Butera, and Conan YouTube Director Shawn Curley for a packed Conan discussion, exclusive reveals, special announcements, and giveaways. Room 5AB

In this special discussion, Comic-Con International Special Guest, writer/novelist/movie director Max Allan Collins (Road To Perdition), sits down with Titan Entertainment/Forbidden Planet TV's Andrew Sumner to discuss his glorious twenty-year publishing partnership with Titan Books, Titan Comics & Hard Case Crime. Max will be revealing what's next for his signature PI Nathan Heller, celebrating the Ms. Tree archive series and the completion of the Mike Hammer Legacy Project with the publication of the violent PI's final case BABY, IT'S MURDER – and taking everyone behind the scenes of his upcoming sequel to Dashiel Hammett's genre-founding Sam Spade novel: THE RETURN OF THE MALTESE FALCON! Room 32AB

Cover artist Tehani Farr & Heat Seeker series inker Juan Castro will be signing Heat Seeker Exposed – A Gun Honey Series #1 SDCC Exclusive Tehani Farr Foil and Heat Seeker Exposed – A Gun Honey Series #1 SDCC Exclusive Tehani Farr Virgin at Titan booth #5537.

Writer Jim Zub will be signing Conan the Barbarian #21 SDCC Exclusive Dan Panosian Foil and Conan the Barbarian #22 SDCC Exclusive Jason Shawn Alexander Virgin at Titan booth #5537.

Writer/Artist Roman Dirge will be signing Lenore: The Time War HC Convention Edition at Titan booth #5537.

Writer Jim Zub will be signing Conan the Barbarian #21 SDCC Exclusive Dan Panosian Foil and Conan the Barbarian #22 SDCC Exclusive Jason Shawn Alexander Virgin at Titan booth #5537.

Sunday July 27

