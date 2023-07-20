Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, san diego comic con, Titan | Tagged: sdcc, Titan Manga

Titan Manga Picks Up The Poetry Of Ran and Tengen Hero Wars

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Titan Comics' manga line imaginatively titled Titan Manga has announced two new acquisitions for the English language market, The Poetry Of Ran Vol 1 by Yusuke Osawa, and Tengen Hero Wars Vol 1 by Yasu Hiromoto and Kubaru Sakanoichi.

THE POETRY OF RAN VOL. 1

By Yusuke Osawa

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, 160 pages, $12.99

ISBN: 9781787741645

On sale: December 12th, 2023

Perfect for fans of romance, poetry, and action, The Poetry of Ran is the story of warrior poet Torue who meets disgraced monster hunter Ran, and decides to compose an epic ballad of his deeds! In this high-fantasy tale there are monster who devour people and all their evil — and the only way to banish them is to absorb these impurities. Torue, a young bard struggling to make a name for herself encounters one such monster hunter, a young man name Ran and decides to travel with him to gain inspiration from his exploits! December 12th, 2023 Perfect for fans of monster hunter stories and those with a love of epic poetry!

TENGEN HERO WARS VOL.1

Writer: Yasu Hiromoto

Artist: Kubaru Sakanoichi

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, 192 pages, $12.99,

ISBN: 9781787741287

On sale: January 16th, 2024

When history obsessed high schooler Oda Nobunaga and his sister step into a mysterious world, where all the heroes of the Warring Period come to battle, the resultant clash will see one crowned the greatest hero of them all! Perfect for fans of alternate history and historical fiction! After receiving a mysterious invitation to 'come play in Heaven' Oda Nobunaga and his sister are transported to a mysterious new world where the mightiest warriors from history will meet to do battle! Here the pair will meet legendary figures such as Napoleon, Julius Caesar, Zhuge Liang and plenty of others, to see who will be crowned the greatest of all time! January 16th, 2024 A tale of historical fantasy, perfect for fans of Japanese history and epic battles!

