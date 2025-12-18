Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: spoiler, superboy, terra, Titans

Titans Changes To New Titans With New Team In March 2026

Titans Changes To New Titans With New Team in March 2026, with Superboy, Spoiler, Wonder Girl and Terra, by Tate Brombal and Sami Basri

Article Summary DC’s Titans evolves into New Titans in March 2026, featuring an all-new team roster and creative direction.

Superboy, Spoiler, Wonder Girl, and Terra lead the New Titans, crafted by Tate Brombal and Sami Basri.

The series relaunches with New Titans #33 as the next generation steps up following the K.O. event.

Old Titans remain present as the team faces trust issues and unknown threats in the aftermath of K.O.

Following DC's K.O. event in March 2026, the series Titans is undergoing a name and cast change to become New Titans #33, written by Tate Brombal and drawn by Sami Basri, with Superboy appearing to be in the lead.

Is that Stephanie Brown as Spoiler? One of the Wonder Girls? Is that Terra riding a boulder? Though the Old Titans will still be hanging around…

NEW TITANS #33

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Art by SAMI BASRI

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and STEPHEN BYRNE

Corner Box variant cover by SAMI BASRI

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

After helping save the world from yet another world-ending event, the Titans have earned some much-deserved rest. Back in Titans Tower, they're glad to be reunited again…But it almost feels too good to be true. Are these Titans who they claim to be? And if they can't trust each other… can they even trust themselves? Tate Brombal and Sami Basri kick off a brand-new era for the next generation of superheroes! ON SALE 3/18/26

Here are the remaining DC K.O. solicits from John Layman and Pete Woods running up to March 2026…

TITANS #31 (DC K.O.)

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Pete Woods

THE EARTH: REBORN! Something has gone wrong in the Omega Tournament, and the planet's transformation into New Apokolips has accelerated! Darkseid's forces arrive on Earth to witness his rebirth, so it's up to Donna Troy and Roy Harper to hold them back! But can they survive against Grail, the daughter of Darkseid? $3.99 1/21/2026

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Pete Woods

THE TITANS ARE EARTH'S LAST LINE OF DEFENSE! Jinx is terrorizing Gemworld, Cyborg is gone, and the Titans are spread across the galaxy. With their backs against the wall, Arsenal and Donna Troy prepare for battle as the last line of defense against Darkseid's forces! Is this the Titans last stand… or is it the beginning of something new? $3.99 2/18/2026

