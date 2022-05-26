TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 Tops Diamond Comics Bestseller In April 2022

The caveats on these charts get bigger with each edition as more and more publishers stop being Diamond Comic Exclusive. DC Comics has gone to Lunar Distruibution, aside from Diamon UK, which these charts never include. Marvel has almost gone, aside from Diamond UK and thrid party distribution by Diamond from Penguin Random House. And IDW has gone that way too, while a number of other publishers are also being distrubuted by Lunar. But the only official stats being issued are from Diamond. So, among the publishers still with Diamond Comic Distributors, IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5, the final issue of Kevin Eastman's "future Turtles" storyline was April's most-ordered comic book. Image Comics' Reckless: The Ghost in You by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips is the month's most ordered graphic novel.

Marvel Comics still had two titles in April's top ten. Zeb Wells and John Romita, Jr.'s Amazing Spider-Man #1 ranked #2 for the month, and Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley's Hulk #6 ranked #3. Image Comics had five titles in the top ten, Gunslinger Spawn #7 (ranked #4), Christian Ward and Patric Reynolds' Blood Stained Teeth #1 (#5), Saga #58 (#6), Spawn: The Scorched #4 (#7), and King Spawn #9 (#9). Boom Studios rounded out the top ten with two titles: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #8 (#8), and Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalletta's Alice Ever After #1 (#10). Among the premier publishers, Dynamite Entertainment's Immortal Red Sonja #1 was their top book at #24; and Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's We Have Demons #2 was Dark Horse Comics' best-seller at #31.

The Ghost in You, the fourth volume in Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' noir graphic novel series Reckless from Image Comics, was April's best-selling graphic novel through Diamond Comic Distributors. Image Comics had two additional titles in the top ten: James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' The Department of Truth Volume 3 (#4) and Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston's Decorum (#8). Boom Studio's House of Slaughter Volume 1 by James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, Chris Shehan, and Werther Dell'Edera ranked #2 for the month. Viz Media had four titles in the top ten, led by Chainsaw Man Volume 10 (#3). Dynamite's Thunderous, an original graphic novel by M.L. Smoker, Natalie Peeterse, and Dale Deforest, ranked #5. Also in the top ten, UDON Entertainment's The Rose of Versailles Volume 5 ranked #10..

Funko's POP! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael (with Black & White Chase) Vinyl Figure, a PREVIEWS exclusive figure that features a cel-shaded design that mimics the original comics, topped the toys best-seller chart in April after ranking #4 in March. Three addditional PREVIEWS exclusive figures from Funko placed in April's top ten: the POP! Marvel: Spider-Man Japanese TV Vinyl Figure (#2), the POP! The Simpsons: Alien Mr. Burns Vinyl Figure (#3), and the POP! Marvel: Galactus with the Silver Surfer Blacklight Jumbo 10-Inch Vinyl Figure (#7). Mondo Toys' PREVIEWS exclusive X-Men: Animated Wolverine 1/6-Scale Figure ranked #4. 1000 Toys and threezero also had PREVIEWS exclusive products in the top ten. Diamond Select Toys' best-selling product of April, the Marvel Gallery: PlayStation 5 Miles Morales PVC Statue ranked #9.

Marvel Comics' Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Playtext Rulebook, a brand-new table-top role-playing game written and illustrated by top Marvel writers and artists, was April's best-selling game product.

Other publishers in the top ten include Green Ronin Publishing, Konami Digital Entertainment, Paizo Publishing, Wizards of the Coast, and Yen Press.

TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK PRODUCT TITLE PRICE ITEM CODE PUBLISHER 1 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE LAST RONIN #5 [*] $8.99 DEC210503-M IDW PUBLISHING 2 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 $5.99 FEB220786-M MARVEL COMICS 3 HULK #6 $3.99 FEB220820-M MARVEL COMICS 4 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #7 $2.99 FEB220210-M IMAGE COMICS 5 BLOOD STAINED TEETH #1 (MR) $3.99 FEB220029-M IMAGE COMICS 6 SAGA #58 (MR) $2.99 FEB220248 IMAGE COMICS 7 SPAWN: THE SCORCHED #4 $2.99 JAN220297-M IMAGE COMICS 8 BRZRKR #8 (MR) [*] $3.99 JAN220777-M BOOM! STUDIOS 9 KING SPAWN #9 $2.99 FEB220222-M IMAGE COMICS 10 ALICE EVER AFTER #1 [*] $3.99 FEB220692-M BOOM! STUDIOS

TOP 10 GRAPHIC NOVELS BY UNITS SOLD

RANK PRODUCT TITLE PRICE ITEM CODE PUBLISHER 1 THE GHOST IN YOU: A RECKLESS BOOK HC (MR) $24.99 JAN220129 IMAGE COMICS 2 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER VOLUME 1 (DISCOVER NOW EDITION) TP $14.99 DEC210806 BOOM! STUDIOS 3 CHAINSAW MAN VOLUME 10 GN (MR) $9.99 FEB221851 VIZ MEDIA 4 DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH VOL. 3 TP (MR) $16.99 FEB220122 IMAGE COMICS 5 THUNDEROUS SC $16.99 FEB220581 DYNAMITE 6 JUJUTSU KAISEN VOLUME 15 GN $9.99 FEB221853 VIZ MEDIA 7 KAIJU NO. 8 VOLUME 2 GN $9.99 FEB221852 VIZ MEDIA 8 DECORUM HC (MR) $39.99 FEB210108-M IMAGE COMICS 9 JUJUTSU KAISEN VOLUME 0 GN $9.99 NOV201767 VIZ MEDIA 10 THE ROSE OF VERSAILLES VOLUME 5 GN $29.99 JAN211751 UDON ENTERTAINMENT

TOP 10 TOYS BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK PRODUCT TITLE PRICE ITEM CODE PUBLISHER 1 POP! TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: RAPHAEL VINYL FIGURE $13.99 MAR218993 FUNKO 2 POP! MARVEL: SPIDER-MAN JAPANESE TV SERIES VINYL FIGURE $14.99 JAN219199 FUNKO 3 POP! THE SIMPSONS: ALIEN MR. BURNS VINYL FIGURE $14.99 JAN218320 FUNKO 4 X-MEN! ANIMATED WOLVERINE 1/6-SCALE FIGURE $156.00 DEC219169 MONDO TEES 5 YOROIDEN SAMURAI TROOPERS: CHODANKADO ROWEN OF STRATA FIGURE $96.43 FEB212264 1000 TOYS 6 TOA HEAVY INDUSTRIES: SYNTHETIC HUMAN 1/12-SCALE FIGURE $65.00 JAN188103 1000 TOYS 7 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: LORD DRAKKON 1/6-SCALE FIGURE $96.49 JUN218916 THREEZERO 8 POP! MARVEL: GALACTUS WITH SILVER SURFER BLACKLIGHT JUMBO FIGURE $45.99 JAN219197 FUNKO 9 MARVEL GALLERY: PLAYSTATION 5 MILES MORALES PVC STATUE $49.99 JUN212283 DIAMOND SELECT TOYS 10 MARVEL LEGENDS: THE HULK 20TH-ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH SCALE FIGURE $124.00 NOV218762 HASBRO TOY GROUP

TOP 10 GAMES BY DOLLARS INVOICED

RANK PRODUCT TITLE PRICE ITEM CODE PUBLISHER 1 MARVEL MULTIVERSE RPG PLAYTEST RULEBOOK TP $9.99 DEC211091-M MARVEL COMICS 2 THE EXPANSE RPG HC $49.95 NOV182869 GREEN RONIN PUBLISHING 3 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS RPG: CRITCAL ROLE: CALL OF THE NETHERDEEP HC $49.95 AUG219040 WIZARDS OF THE COAST 4 YU-GI-OH! TCG STRUCTURE DECK: ABLAZ STRIKE $87.92 AUG219131 KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT 5 KONOSUBA: GOD'S BLESSING ON THIS WONDERFUL WORLD TRPG SC $20.00 AUG212280 YEN PRESS 6 MAGIC THE GATHERING TCG: INNISTRAD MIDNIGHT HUNT DRAFT BOOSTERS $86.23 JUN218234 WIZARDS OF THE COAST 7 YU-GI-OH! SPEED DUEL GX DUEL ACADEMY $29.99 JUL218139 KONAMI DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT 8 PATHFINDER RPG: BOOK OF THE DEAD HC $49.99 JAN222627 PAIZO PUBLISHING 9 D20 PLUSH DICE BAG: BLACK & RED $19.99 MAR218527 ULTRA PRO INTERNATIONAL 10 TOME OF BEASTS 2 HC $49.99 SEP202470 PAIZO PUBLISHING