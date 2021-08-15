TMNT: The Last Ronin Returns, Thank FOC It's Sunday, 6th of December

As Jeff Lemire is launching a new Batman And Robin comic for DC Comics in November, while we await a new Sweet Tooth TV series, he also is launching a brand new thing, Mazebook, from Dark Horse Comics. Returnable to stores who have ordered ten copies or more.

He also has the second issue of The Unbelievable Unteens by Jeff Lemire and Tyler Crook . How did #1 do?

and . How did #1 do? Star Trek: Mirror War kicks off with a #0 from IDW with a 1:15 cover.

It's been a while for TMNT: The Last Robin. But #4 is up with a 1:10 cover.

The Me You Love In The Dark gets its second issue, with second prints for the first, from Image Comics.

Conan The Barbarian #25 is the 300th anniversary of Conan, with 1:10 and 1:50 covers including one from Kevin Eastman.

Ka-Zar Lord Of The Savage Land #1 from Zac Thompson and German Garcia launches from Marvel.

and launches from Marvel. How did Not All Robots #1 from AWA do? #2 is up. While Mark Russell 's Deadbox #1 with Ben Tiesma from Vault is also at FOC.

's Deadbox #1 with from Vault is also at FOC. The Last Book You'll Ever Read has, bizarrely, a second issue. And a second print of the first.

Werther Dell'Edera's He Who Fight With Monsters #1 is launching from Ablaze with 1:10, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40, and 1:50 variant covers.

Rodney Barnes, Tom Garcia, Jason Shawn Alexander are launching Army Of Darkness '79 #1 from Dynamite with 1:10, 1:15, 1:20. 1:25, 1:35, 1:40 and 1:50 variant covers, with tonnes more as well.

Steve Orlando, Jon Tsuei, and Rubine are launching The Search For Hu from Aftershock Comics with a 1:15 premium.

Scout Comics launches Night Of The Cadillacs #1 with a 1:25 variant.

DC Comics launches Black Manta #1, and has the final issues of Infinite Frontier #6 and Rorschach #12.

