TOLDJA: Wonder Man #1 by Herry Duggan & Mark Buckingham in March 2026

TOLDJA: Wonder Man #1 by Herry Duggan & Mark Buckingham in March 2026... but where is Trevor Slattery?

Article Summary Marvel launches Wonder Man #1 by Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham in March 2026, tied to the Disney+ show.

No visual alignment with the Disney+ Wonder Man; comic keeps its own Simon Williams style and history.

Solicitation highlights a Hollywood-centric story featuring Simon's past, old friend Randolph Chancellor, and drama.

Guest appearances teased, but Trevor Slattery's involvement is uncertain in this new Wonder Man comic series.

Bleeding Cool previously reported that Marvel Comics is launching a new Wonder Man comic book series by Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham, alongside the new TV series set to debut on Disney+ in January. Now we have the full details for the comic book's launch in March 2026. And it appears that, unlike Nick Fury, there has been no attempt to align the character's look with the Disney+ version.

But we do seem to have differing solicitation copy. This was the original version as originally seen by Bleeding Cool:

"TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A.! Simon Williams was a villain. SIMON WILLIAMS is an Avenger. SIMON WILLIAMS was dead. SIMON WILLIAMS is a living actor. SIMON WILLIAMS was friends with Trevor Slattery. SIMON WILLIAMS is… WONDER MAN — and he's in big trouble. GERRY DUGGAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM bring you a book you won't soon forget — don't miss out on what is sure to be one of the most talked about books of the year!"

And this is how it is now:

WONDER MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by Paulo Siqueira

Variant Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Headshot Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Foil Variant Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 3/18

LIGHTS, CAMERA, SUPER HERO ACTION!

Simon Williams has had his ups and down, from being manipulated into villainy by the Enchantress, to being one of the brightest stars in the Avengers! But just like Hollywood, no matter how low the lows, Simon keeps fighting the good fight! But what happens when the past finally catches up to him? Enter Randolph Chancellor: Simon's former cellmate! A true love letter to L.A. as well as the history of Wonder Man!"

I do hope Trevor Slattery still makes it in…

"Simon Williams makes it big in March, starring in an all-new limited comic series by superstar writer Gerry Duggan (West Coast Avengers, Invincible Iron Man) and acclaimed artist Mark Buckingham (Miracleman). WONDER MAN returns to Hollywood for action both on and off set! Using his ionic—and iconic—powers to keep Tinsel Town in line, Simon gets caught up in a deadly mystery involving an old friend. With Hellcat chasing his tail and studios demanding his head, Simon embarks on the adventure that will make or break his career! A saga sure to make headlines, WONDER MAN is a perfect entry point to the multi-faceted character, mining his rich history and setting the stage for his next breakthrough role! "Wonder Man has always been a favorite of mine, and so's Mark Buckingham," Duggan shared. "To be able to collaborate with one of the kings of comics and a true gentleman has been a thrill and a privilege. Simon Williams dreams of Hollywood, and his city and show business has had a rough go of it. Join us for a very special debut, starring Wonder Man, his chosen family and the one he was born into. This one's going to be special." "It has been a delight to dive into Wonder Man's world for this brand new solo series and a pleasure to work with Gerry Duggan," Buckingham said. "Simon is a good man, who doesn't always make the best choices. He takes care of his family and friends… but often to his own detriment. Especially when it comes to Randolph Chancellor… It has been fun designing a distinctive look for this book that will help ground us in Hollywood as Simon Williams revisits his LA life. There is action, adventure, a little bit of romance, and a lot of laughs.

With covers by Paulo Siqueria, Netho Diaz, a Headshot Variant Cover by Phil Noto, and a variant cover by Mark Buckingham.

