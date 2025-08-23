Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Disney+, Marvel, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Trevor Slattery, Wonder Man

Wonder Man #1 by Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham… And Trevor Slattery

Wonder Man #1 by Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham... and Trevor Slattery... from Marvel Comics in December.

Article Summary Marvel launches a new Wonder Man comic series in December to align with the MCU developments

Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham lead the creative team for Wonder Man #1 from Marvel Comics

Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley in the MCU, debuts in Marvel 616 continuity alongside Wonder Man

Questions arise if Simon Williams will adopt the MCU look in comics with TV show synergy on the way

Yesterday, I got the word that Marvel Comics was publishing a new Wonder Man comic book series in December alongside the new Wonder Man TV series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams. And wondering if Simon Williams in the comics will have a new look. Well, what we do have is a creative team, and the word is that they are definitely trying to align this comic book with the MCU. First, it's written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Mark Buckingham. Duggan recently wrote the West Coast Avengers with Wonder Man as a lead, which was cancelled with #10, out this Wednesday. Might it set up the new Wonder Man #1? Mark Buckingham wrote and drew the most recent Miracleman comics as well as the Fables revival at DC, recently returning to Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four for the First Steps comic. As for the comic book itself?

WONDER MAN #1

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Mark Buckingham

TO LIVE AND DIE IN L.A.! SIMON WILLIAMS was a villain. SIMON WILLIAMS is an Avenger. SIMON WILLIAMS was dead. SIMON WILLIAMS is a living actor. SIMON WILLIAMS was friends with TREVOR SLATTERY. SIMON WILLIAMS is… WONDER MAN — and he's in big trouble. GERRY DUGGAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM bring you a book you won't soon forget — don't miss out on what is sure to be one of the most talked about books of the year! $4.99

Trevor Slattery, as seen in Iron Man 3, Hail The King and Shang Chi, was named by screenwriter Drew Pierce after Tony Slattery, played by Ben Kingsley, and will be appearing in the upcoming Wonder Man TV series. And now it seems will be coming to the Marvel 616 comic book continuity for the first time too. And in that case, with Trevor Slattery in the comics, probably looking like Ben Kingsley, can we expect Wonder Man to look more like his MCU version in the comics as well?

Is that why it will be one of the most talked-about comics of the year? On certain YouTube channels? Ones that, for some reason, have no issue with Nick Fury?

