Tom Brevoort & Dan Buckley's Big Plans for Marvel Comics in 2024

In his most recent Substack, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing at Marvel, Tom Brevoort, talked about something big happening

In his most recent Substack missive, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing at Marvel, Tom Brevoort, talked about something big happening at the comic book publisher. And bringing up Marvel Entertainment President Dan Buckley. telling us "Dan Buckley is a name that most fans in and around the industry don't really know. That's because, even moreso than the editorial staff, Dan isn't front-facing. His name is in books but he's not a presence there or on the convention trail or giving interviews in the manner that most of the rest of us are."

Which is mostly true, but I do recall him jumping to the front of the line at New York Comic Con once to get two Rocket Raccoon exclusive plush toys, I presumed for some younger relatives of his. Buckley joined Marvel in the eighties, in their licensing and marketing divisions before working at Omnicom's Radiate Group. Returning to New York, he was part of the Brooklyn Bizarro drinking set, which meant that when he rejoined Marvel as Publisher, I was able to announce it, repeatedly, using a photo of him with a chicken hat. The photos were soon taken down.

Tom continue saying "Buckley's ability to read people and analyze and understand their motivations and what drives them is uncannily keen. It's similar enough to the skills that I often use to convince people—creators or other editors or whoever—to do whatever I need to get done, so I can recognize the ability in use, even when it's being turned upon me. So I wound up having a meeting with Danthis week, one in which he told me he was going to ask me to do something that I wasn't going to want to do, and then proceeded through a combination of need, flattery, genuine admiration, duty and responsibility to get me to agree to take on the specific mission that he was hoping to entice me into. Seriously, I know something about pitching an idea to people, and this was like watching a world class hurler throw a perfect game."

"So August 1, 2023 was the day it all changed. We're not ready yet to say anything more about what this is or what's coming next, but it's all pretty exciting. It's been keeping my brain whirling with ideas and concepts enough to where it's disrupting my sleep cycle in a big way, which had better calm down soon or I'm not going to be in any shape to carry out the mission. There'll be more to come in the days ahead, likely sooner rather than later as I begin the process of constructing my machine and getting things moving. I'm sorry this is all so mysterious and teasing, but I wanted to share at least the moment of it while it still feels a bit electrifying. Who knows, it could all be downhill and into the dirt from here. But it won't be. Because my team and I, we're going to annihilate it."

I look forward to from whatever point in the future that all this is revealed, to the present day where we saw the very first signs…

