Spider-Man Writer Zeb Wells' Personal Life Reaches People Magazine

Zeb Wells married Saturday Night Live performer Heidi Gardner in 2010 and in 2024, People Magazine noticed.

This is not the kind of thing any previous Spider-Man writer had to deal with. Not even Stan Lee or JMS. But Zeb Wells married Saturday Night Live performer Heidi Gardner fourteen years ago in 2010. And so, a split makes the headline of People Magazine, which in this case reads "SNL's Heidi Gardner Details 'Painful' Split from Husband Zeb Wells: 'I Went Through the End of a Relationship'".

And quotes Gardner from the latest episode of The Liz Moody Podcast, saying, "Sadly, I went through the end of a relationship, which it feels weird to say "end" because I also know that person will always be in my life, and it will transform in a different way… You know, sending them all the love and respect in the world that I still have for them. But it was just a couple-year period of transition and grief and hope and loss and all of those things… But I will say that during that time, I feel like I never wasted a day in getting to know myself, becoming a better version of myself and becoming a better friend and future partner I think." While she didn't mention Zeb Wells by name, People Magazine have files for that sort of thing.

Zeb Wells was a writer, director, and voice actor on the Adult Swim animated series Robot Chicken. He also co-created the stop-motion animated comedy television series SuperMansion and directed the first season. Recognising the comic book roots of Robot Chicken, he was hired by Marvel for the likes of Heroes for Hire, Civil War: Young Avengers/Runaways and various Spider-Man titles, signing an exclusive contract with Marvel in 2006. Wells also worked on films and TV series Deadpool And Wolverine, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Marvel Zombies and Thor: Love and Thunder. In 2021, Wells was announced as one of the writers for Amazing Spider-Man: Beyond and in 2022, Wells took over as lead writer for The Amazing Spider-Man along with artist John Romita in April. He killed off Ms Marvel in recent Spider-Man storylines before she was resurrected by the X-Men, a story recently revived after co-writer Cory Ziglar stated that Wells was ordered to do so by Kevin Feige, something that Marvel has since denied.

