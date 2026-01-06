Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, cyclops, Ryan Stegman, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort, *That* X-Men #10 Cover And Avengers Doomsday

Marvel's X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort, *that* X-Men #10 cover by Ryan Stegman and the new Avengers Doomsday trailer

Article Summary Tom Brevoort explains his inspiration for the striking red Cyclops cover of X-Men #10 by Ryan Stegman

Classic X-Men comic covers inspire speculation after the Avengers Doomsday teaser includes a key scene

Brevoort shares how his post-it-note sketch became the foundation for X-Men #10’s bold cover artwork

He reveals buying Stegman’s original art, calling it his biggest comics memorabilia purchase to date

You know, I wondered why Marvel Senior Vice President, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort had fired up his Substack at the end of 2025, for one last post. Talking about Doctor Who, Harvey Kurtzman, a little bit of watching unlicensed BBC shows, Genndy Tartakovsky's Cage and the cover of one of 2024's X-Men comics. Because I took the family this weekend to see Avatar: Fire And Ash, with the X-Men teaser trailer for Avengers Doomsday, which included this shot.

This has seen comic book speculators look for X-Men precedents for that scene. Below are three favourites, Uncanny X-Men #176 from 1983 by John Romita Jr, Uncanny X-Men #3 from 2011 by Carlos Pacheco and X-Men Origins: Cyclops #1 from 2008 by Adi Granov.

But there's another, more recent one, X-Men #10 from 2024 by Ryan Stegman, that X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort wanted to talk about and make sure we know it was his idea.

Tom writes, "What you see here is the original Ryan Stegman pencils for the cover to X-MEN #10, as well as the original JP Mayer inks, both framed along with my post-it-note cover sketch for this image. I'd done the sketch just as an exercise, as when we were first getting to work on the X-Titles, I had intuited that a cover with a broad field of primary red would stand out well on the racks. So I did my little doodle and pinned it up on the bulletin board behind my desk for a time when it might be useful. That time came when we were brainstorming on a cover concept for X-MEN #10. It was a Cyclops-focused issue, so the idea fit. I sent Ryan a photo of my doodle and described what I was envisioning, and he immediately got it, making the final piece a lot more kinetic and dynamic than my crappy version."

"I was so happy with how well the finished piece came out that I told Ryan that I wanted to purchase the original when he was ready to put it up for sale. He put me in touch with his original art agent Felix Comic Art, who put it aside for me and cut me what I imagine was a very good deal for a cover. It's still the most money I've ever dropped at one time on any bit of comics memorabilia, but it isn't something that could be replaced by some other cover image, so it had to be done. I'm planning to frame and mount a copy of the finished issue next to this so that viewers can get the full effect."

And posted just in time for the Avengers Doomsday teaser to drop… which is also very red.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!