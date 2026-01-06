Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, x-men

Avengers: Doomsday – X-Men Teaser Trailer Officially Released

The third teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, this one featuring some of the OG X-Men characters, has officially been released.

The third of the known Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers has officially made its way online. So far, these teasers have very much focused on returning characters from the previous era of films and not the one in the lead-up to this one. The first, with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, was literally the confirmation that the character was returning in some way, while the Thor teaser seemed to prove that the theme of being a parent was going to play a part. The new X-Men teaser, released today, features another speech from Professor X, as well as Charles and Erik looking lovingly at each other. You make it canon, Marvel, I take back every mean thing I've ever said. Most people are going to focus on Scott Summers losing his shit while sporting some classic colors.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

