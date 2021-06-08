Tom King Explains The Difference Between Rorschach and The Comedian

Rorschach is an unauthorised sequel to Watchmen, by Tom King and Jorge Fornes. Ostensibly the investigation of an attempted assassination of a Presidential candidate by someone dressed as Rorschach. And set in the world of Watchmen many years later. It has gone on some entertaining tangents, that may well double back into the narrative, but Rorschach #9 published today has The Detective interrogating a scene, as well as the imaginary dead, in order to put the pictures together, as we also flashback on what really went down. Including having Laura talk to Wil Myerson about her own take on Rorschach and The Comedian. And I feel like I am in a lecture studio taking notes, as a literary professor looks at the relative symbology in the face imagery of both, the moving black and white images against the fixed yellow smile.

There is meaning and there's nothingness and there is nothing in between to paraphrase Alan Moore quoting Steve Ditko. The face of Rorschach against that of The Comedian.

A fixed unchanging viewpoint, a fake smile plastered over it all. Both psychopathic, both indifferent to the true reality, both dismissing it as not being relevant. Did everyone take notes? There will be questions at the end. Rorschach #9 is published by DC Comics today.