Tom King Writes Archie's Decision, Choosing Between Betty & Veronica

Tom King is to write his first Archie Comics project drawn by leading Archie creator Dan Parent, for a new comic, Archie: The Decision, being published in a traditional Archie style in August. And focusing on the eternal choice Archie must make between Betty and Veronica.

ARCHIE: THE DECISION (ONE-SHOT) Script: Tom King, Pencils: Dan Parent, Inks: Bob Smith, Colors: Rosario "Tito" Peña, Letters: Jack Morelli, Cover: Dan Parent, Variant Cover: Stephen Byrne On Sale Date: 8/28 32-page, full color comic $3.99 U.S. Who will Archie choose? Betty or Veronica? Written by Eisner Award-winning comics scribe TOM KING and illustrated by Archie legend and fan-favorite artist DAN PARENT, this is the tale only they can tell. Everyone in Riverdale is waiting for his choice, and all your favorites, from Josie & The Pussycats to Sabrina the Teenage Witch (and even Hot Dog!), are joining in the fun. No matter who you want him to choose, you DEFINITELY don't want to miss this ALL-NEW, FULL-LENGTH story!

"Archie Comics' flagship character, the eternal teenager Archie Andrews, has been struggling with a choice almost since his debut more than 80 years ago: Betty or Veronica? This August, he finally tackles the dilemma head-on in ARCHIE: THE DECISION, a sprawling, antic all-ages one-shot comic by bestselling author Tom King (MISTER MIRACLE, HUMAN TARGET) and legendary Archie artist Dan Parent!

"As a massive Archie fan, this is just a pure joy project for me," King said. "I wanted to do something zany and cool and screwball and hysterical and gorgeous and harebrained and maybe a little tiny itty-bitty bit profound as a tribute to my Golden and Silver Age Archie heroes—people like Dan DeCarlo, Harry Lucey, Bob Bolling, Bob Montana, and Samm Schwartz. And who better to do that with than the modern Archie maestro, Dan Parent, who inherited and brilliantly carried on the legacy of those giants."

"I had a chance to meet Tom King a few years ago at Comic Con," Parent said. "I was already a super fan; he's a writer whose work I love and had been raving about for years! The fact that he's an Archie fan and was so complimentary to my work was such a pleasant surprise. We struck up a friendship and began to talk about a collaboration. And here we are, a fantastic story that encompasses everyone in the Archieverse!"

"A frequent Archie Comics running gag is the mayhem caused by Archie's inability to decide whom to date, whether it's for one Friday night or forever. ARCHIE: THE DECISION opens on a historic moment: Archie has decided to put an end to all of that. Where King and Parent take him next is a joyfully tense escalating series of events that winds up engulfing the entire town, and reflects the expansiveness of today's Riverdale.

"Tackling such an elemental aspect of the Archie Comics mythos is emblematic of the thoughtful character work and grand scale King brings to all his writing, most notably his fan-favorite emotionally resonant revivals of classic superhero characters like The Omega Men, Adam Strange, and The Vision. ARCHIE: THE DECISION will be his first Archie Comics title.

"Parent has been regularly illustrating stories featuring every Riverdale character since 1987, including historic moments like the introduction of Archie's first openly gay character Kevin Keller and the "Love Showdown" crossover that brought wild card Cheryl Blossom into the spotlight.

"The story contains all the elements of classic Archie madcap comedy, with a modern twist," Parent continued. "It's an honor and a privilege to team up with the best writer in modern comics, and the fact that he's a great guy and friend doesn't hurt either!" King added, "This is an epic, riotous story featuring scores of Archie characters where Dan and I wrestle with the greatest dilemma in the near 85-year history of comics. I'm not sure we can solve it, but, like all of Riverdale, we're going to have a ton of fun trying."